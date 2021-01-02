Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2021

Friday 2nd April

Sky Bet Championship
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 23/20 21/10 Away 13/5
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 5/2 11/5 Away 23/20
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 14/5
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 12/5
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 23/20 11/5 Away 5/2
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 9/2 14/5 Away 8/13
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 9/4
Watford 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 1/2 3/1 Away 6/1
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 100/30 13/5 Away 4/5
Barnsley 0 0 17:30 Reading
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 11/5
Birmingham City 0 0 20:00 Swansea City
Home 21/10 2/1 Away 29/20
Sky Bet League One
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 12:30 Charlton Athletic
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 13/10
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 9/4 9/4 Away 23/20
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Home 5/2 9/4 Away 21/20
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 14/5
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 9/5 9/5 Away 17/10
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 4/7 29/10 Away 17/4
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 29/10
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 14/5 23/10 Away 19/20
Sky Bet League Two
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 13:00 Colchester United
Home 4/7 14/5 Away 9/2
Scunthorpe United 0 0 13:00 Crawley Town
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 2/1 19/10 Away 29/20
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 9/5
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 1/1 9/4 Away 11/4
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 11/4
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 15/8 21/10 Away 29/20
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 7/10 12/5 Away 4/1
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 11/5 21/10 Away 5/4
Scottish Cup
Ross County 0 0 19:45 Inverness CT
National League
Notts County 0 0 12:15 Wrexham
Hartlepool United 0 0 13:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Altrincham P P 15:00 Yeovil Town
Postponed
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Macclesfield Town 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Woking
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
League of Ireland Premier Division
Longford Town 0 0 17:45 Sligo Rovers
Shamrock Rovers 0 0 19:45 Dundalk
Spanish La Liga
Levante 0 0 20:00 SD Huesca
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 17:00 Cefn Druids
Bala Town FC 0 0 17:00 Flint Town United
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 17:00 Barry Town
Newtown AFC 0 0 17:00 Connah's Quay Nomads
Penybont 0 0 17:00 Haverfordwest County
The New Saints FC 0 0 17:00 Caernarfon Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Nacional 0 0 20:30 Portimonense
Belgian First Division A
Antwerp 0 0 00:00 KAS Eupen
Charleroi 0 0 00:00 Genk
Club Brugge 0 0 00:00 AA Gent
KV Oostende 0 0 00:00 Mechelen
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 0 00:00 KV Kortrijk
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 00:00 TBC
Standard Liege 0 0 00:00 Anderlecht
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 00:00 Cercle Brugge KSV
Italian Serie B
Cosenza 0 0 14:00 Ascoli
Frosinone 0 0 16:00 Reggiana
Pescara 0 0 16:00 Pisa
Cremonese P P 17:00 Empoli
Postponed : Other
Brescia 0 0 18:00 Pordenone
Chievo 0 0 18:00 Spal
Lecce 0 0 18:00 Salernitana
Venezia 0 0 18:00 Reggina
Vicenza 0 0 18:00 Cittadella
Virtus Entella 0 0 18:00 Monza
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 19:30 Crusaders
League of Ireland First Division
Athlone 0 0 19:45 Galway United FC
Cabinteely 0 0 19:45 Cork City
Shelbourne 0 0 19:45 Bray Wanderers
TBC 0 0 19:45 Wexford Youths

