February 2021

Tuesday 2nd February

February 2021

Tuesday 2nd February

Premier League
Sheffield United 0 1 18:00 West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 1 18:00 Arsenal
Manchester United 0 0 20:15 Southampton
Home 4/11 17/4 Away 13/2
Newcastle United 0 0 20:15 Crystal Palace
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 7/5
Sky Bet Championship
Millwall 0 0 18:00 Norwich City
Bournemouth 0 0 19:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Coventry City 0 0 19:00 Nottingham Forest
Rotherham United 0 0 19:00 Derby County
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 29/20
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 19:00 Birmingham City
Sky Bet League One
Swindon Town 1 0 18:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Accrington Stanley 0 0 19:00 Bristol Rovers
Blackpool 0 0 19:00 Northampton Town
Home 11/20 14/5 Away 19/4
Charlton Athletic 0 0 19:00 Portsmouth
Home 7/4 12/5 Away 11/8
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 19:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 6/4
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United 0 0 18:00 Forest Green Rovers
Cheltenham Town P P 19:00 Barrow
Postponed : Other
Crawley Town 0 0 19:00 Leyton Orient
Mansfield Town P P 19:00 Bolton Wanderers
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Salford City P P 19:00 Colchester United
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Stevenage 0 0 19:00 Exeter City
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 2 18:00 Livingston
St Mirren 0 0 18:00 Hibernian
Kilmarnock 0 0 19:45 Celtic
Home 8/1 9/2 Away 3/10
Spanish Copa del Rey
Almeria 0 0 20:00 Sevilla
Papa John's Trophy
Milton Keynes Dons 0 1 18:30 Sunderland
Oxford United 0 0 19:00 AFC Wimbledon
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 19:00 Peterborough United
Hull City 0 0 19:45 Lincoln City
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 19:00 Barnet
Chesterfield P P 19:00 Kings Lynn Town
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Eastleigh 0 0 19:00 Wrexham
FC Halifax P P 19:00 Hartlepool United
Postponed : Other
Stockport County 0 0 19:00 Sutton United
Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Weymouth
Notts County P P 19:45 Bromley
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Altrincham
Wealdstone P P 19:45 Maidenhead United
Postponed : Other
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente 0 0 20:15 Pacos Ferreira
Southern Premier League
Dorchester P P 19:30 Gosport Borough
Wimborne Town P P 19:30 Metropolitan Police
Hayes & Yeading P P 19:45 Walton Casuals
Swindon Supermarine P P 19:45 Harrow Borough
Truro City P P 19:45 Salisbury FC
Weston-s-Mare P P 19:45 Yate
Coppa Italia
Inter Milan 0 0 19:45 Juventus
National League South
Bath City P P 19:45 Chippenham Town
Braintree Town P P 19:45 Chelmsford
Concord Rangers P P 19:45 Billericay Town
Maidstone Utd P P 19:45 Tonbridge Angels
Slough P P 19:45 Oxford City
Welling United P P 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
National League North
AFC Telford United P P 19:45 Hereford FC
Gateshead P P 19:45 Boston United
Kettering Town P P 19:45 Brackley Town
Kidderminster Harriers P P 19:45 Spennymoor Town
Leamington P P 19:45 Darlington
York City P P 19:45 Bradford P A
Italian Serie B
Pisa 0 0 13:00 Frosinone FT
Danish Superliga
Randers FC 0 0 17:00 AC Horsens
Hungarian Liga
MOL Vidi FC 0 0 19:00 Mezokovesd Zsory
Northern Irish Premiership
Glenavon 0 0 19:30 Larne
Ballymena United 0 0 19:45 Dungannon Swifts
Coleraine 0 0 19:45 Cliftonville
Crusaders 0 0 19:45 Glentoran
Linfield 0 0 19:45 Portadown
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 19:45 Carrick Rangers

