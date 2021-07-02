Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

October 2021

Saturday 2nd October

Premier League
Manchester United 1 1 12:30 Everton FT
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 14/5
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Home 2/5 15/4 Away 13/2
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 7/10 3/1 Away 7/2
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 15/4
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Home 19/10 9/4 Away 29/20
Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City 4 1 12:30 Fulham FT
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 5/2
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 7/5 5/2 Away 9/5
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Home 23/20 23/10 Away 12/5
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 10/11 13/5 Away 29/10
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 2/1
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 29/20
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 3/1
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 15/8
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 10/11 13/5 Away 14/5
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 5/4 5/2 Away 15/8
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 21/20
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 16/5
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 17/4 14/5 Away 3/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 11/10 13/5 Away 21/10
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 7/2 3/1 Away 4/6
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 11/8 5/2 Away 17/10
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 7/2 13/5 Away 8/11
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 21/10
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 13/8 9/4 Away 8/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 23/10
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 17/4
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 2/1
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 17/10 11/5 Away 6/4
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 13/5 12/5 Away 19/20
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 19/10 21/10 Away 7/5
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 4/1
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 2/1
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 4/6 5/2 Away 17/4
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 2/1
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 21/10 12/5 Away 23/20
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 23/10
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 23/10
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Scottish Premiership
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Home 1/2 3/1 Away 21/4
Livingston 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 15/8 2/1 Away 6/4
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 19/20 11/5 Away 3/1
Women's Super League
Chelsea Women 3 1 11:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Women FT
Aston Villa Women 0 0 17:15 Arsenal Women
German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Home 1/6 6/1 Away 12/1
Hertha Berlin 0 0 14:30 SC Freiburg
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Stuttgart 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Home 17/10 13/5 Away 13/10
Wolfsburg 0 2 14:30 M'gladbach
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 13/5
RB Leipzig 0 0 17:30 Bochum
Home 1/7 13/2 Away 14/1
Scottish Championship
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 21/10 21/10 Away 6/5
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 7/10 12/5 Away 18/5
Morton 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 15/8 19/10 Away 29/20
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 17/20 23/10 Away 29/10
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 11/8 11/5 Away 7/4
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Scottish League 2
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Barnet 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Woking
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Eastleigh 0 0 17:20 Boreham Wood
FA Women's Championship
Watford FC Women 0 0 14:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 17:45 Go Ahead Eagles
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 21/10
Heracles Almelo 0 0 19:00 Willem II
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
PEC Zwolle 0 0 19:00 Heerenveen
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 7/4
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 20:00 NEC Nijmegen
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
League of Ireland Premier Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Bohemians
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Waterford United
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Larne
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Glentoran
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona Femeni 9 1 11:00 Alavés Femenino FT
Women's French Division 1
Issy Féminines 0 0 13:30 Reims Féminines
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 13:30 Paris FC Féminines
Soyaux Féminines 0 0 13:30 Dijon Féminines
French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0 0 16:00 Strasbourg
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 13/8
Nice 0 0 20:00 Brest
Home 3/5 16/5 Away 4/1
Spanish La Liga
Osasuna 0 0 13:00 Rayo Vallecano
Real Mallorca 0 0 15:15 Levante
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 11/5
Cadiz 0 0 17:30 Valencia
Home 12/5 21/10 Away 5/4
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 29/10
Italian Serie A
Salernitana 0 0 14:00 Genoa
Torino 0 0 17:00 Juventus
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 4/5
Sassuolo 0 0 19:45 Inter Milan
Home 7/2 100/30 Away 3/5
American MLS League
Austin FC 0 0 20:30 Real Salt Lake
Welsh Premier League
Barry Town 0 0 14:30 Newtown AFC
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 14:30 Cefn Druids
Haverfordwest County 0 0 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Penybont 0 0 14:30 Caernarfon Town
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Basford United P P 15:00 Hyde
Buxton P P 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Morpeth Town P P 15:00 Warrington Town
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Isthmian League
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
East Thurrock United P P 15:00 Lewes
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lech Poznan 0 0 16:30 Slask Wroclaw
National League North
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Darlington 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Belgian First Division A
KV Kortrijk 0 0 15:15 Charleroi
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:30 Union Saint-Gilloise
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 17:30 KV Oostende
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0 0 19:45 KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vizela 0 0 15:30 Santa Clara
FC Porto 0 0 18:00 Pacos Ferreira
Arouca 0 0 20:30 Sporting Lisbon
Southern Premier League
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Hayes & Yeading P P 15:00 Merthyr Town
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Walton Casuals P P 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
National League South
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Greek Super League
Aris Salonika 0 0 18:30 Apollon Smyrnis
Hungarian Liga
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 13:45 Gyirmot FC Gyor
Puskas FC 0 0 16:00 Mezokovesd Zsory
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 18:30 MOL Vidi FC
Norwegian Eliteserien
Lillestrom 0 0 00:00 Sandefjord
Mjondalen 0 0 00:00 Kristiansund BK
Molde 0 0 00:00 Stromsgodset
Odd Grenland 0 0 00:00 Brann
Rosenborg 0 0 00:00 Stabaek
Tromso 0 0 00:00 Bodo/Glimt
Valerenga 0 0 00:00 Sarpsborg
Viking 0 0 00:00 Haugesund
Sarpsborg 0 0 17:00 Lillestrom
Viking 0 0 17:00 Sandefjord
Swedish Allsvenskan
Halmstads BK 0 0 16:30 Ostersunds FK
Finnish Veikkausliga
Honka 0 0 13:00 IFK Mariehamn
KuPS Kuopio 0 0 15:00 Ilves
Italian Serie B
Alessandria 1 0 13:00 Cosenza
Cremonese 2 0 13:00 Ternana U
Crotone 2 1 13:00 Ascoli
Frosinone 0 1 13:00 Cittadella
Pisa 0 0 15:15 Reggina
Spal 0 0 17:30 Parma

