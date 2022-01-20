Football Fixtures

April 2022

April 2022

Wednesday 20th April

Premier League
Chelsea 0 0 19:45 Arsenal
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 16/5
Everton 0 0 19:45 Leicester City
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 9/5
Newcastle United 0 0 19:45 Crystal Palace
Home 5/4 9/4 Away 11/5
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 1/5 11/2 Away 14/1
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Southampton Women 0 0 19:45 Portsmouth Ladies
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Rayo Vallecano Femenino 0 0 16:00 Real Madrid Women
French Ligue 1
Bordeaux 0 0 18:00 St Etienne
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 15/8
Lorient 0 0 18:00 Metz
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 4/1
Monaco 0 0 18:00 Nice
Home 3/4 14/5 Away 7/2
Reims 0 0 18:00 Lille
Home 23/10 11/5 Away 5/4
Troyes 0 0 18:00 Clermont
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Angers 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 21/4 18/5 Away 4/9
Brest 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Home 100/30 3/1 Away 8/11
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Nantes
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 5/1
RC Lens 0 0 20:00 Montpellier
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 19/5
Strasbourg 0 0 20:00 Rennes
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 7/4
Spanish La Liga
Atletico Madrid 0 0 18:00 Granada
Home 3/10 17/4 Away 9/1
Celta Vigo 0 0 19:00 Getafe
Home 11/10 21/10 Away 14/5
Osasuna 0 0 20:30 Real Madrid
Home 4/1 3/1 Away 8/13
Italian Serie A
Udinese 0 0 17:45 Salernitana
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 19/4
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 East Thurrock United
Coppa Italia
Juventus 0 0 20:00 Fiorentina
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lech Poznan 0 0 17:00 Leczna
Pogon Szczecin 0 0 19:30 Raków Czestochowa
Swedish Allsvenskan
GIF Sundsvall 0 0 18:00 Kalmar FF
IFK Gothenburg 0 0 18:00 Djurgardens IF
Norrkoping 0 0 18:00 Hacken

