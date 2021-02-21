Beaconsfield
P
P
15:00
Truro City
Farnborough
P
P
15:00
Dorchester
Hayes & Yeading
P
P
15:00
Wimborne Town
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Metropolitan Police
P
P
15:00
Chesham
Poole Town
P
P
15:00
Taunton
Poole Town
P
P
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Swindon Supermarine
P
P
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Tiverton Town
P
P
15:00
Gosport Borough
Walton Casuals
P
P
15:00
Salisbury FC
Yate
P
P
15:00
Harrow Borough
Belenenses
0
0
15:30
Nacional
Gil Vicente
0
0
17:30
Santa Clara
Sporting Lisbon
0
0
20:30
Portimonense
TBC
0
0
00:00
Zaglebie Lubin
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala
0
0
16:30
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Lechia Gdansk
0
0
19:00
Gornik Zabrze
KAS Eupen
0
0
15:15
KV Oostende
Mouscron-Peruwelz
0
0
17:30
Cercle Brugge KSV
Waasland Beveren
0
0
19:45
Charleroi
Fleury 91
0
0
12:30
FCD Annecy
Loon-Plage
0
0
12:30
Boulogne
US Montagnarde
0
0
12:30
Stade Briochin
Red Star Belgrade
0
0
13:00
Quevilly
Bamber Bridge
P
P
15:00
Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City
P
P
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Matlock Town
P
P
15:00
Grantham
Mickleover Sports
P
P
15:00
Buxton
Morpeth Town
P
P
15:00
South Shields
Nantwich Town
P
P
15:00
Warrington Town
Radcliffe
P
P
15:00
Ashton Utd
Stafford Rangers
P
P
15:00
Basford United
Stalybridge
P
P
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
Witton Albion
P
P
15:00
Hyde
Chelmsford
P
P
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Concord Rangers
P
P
15:00
Chippenham Town
Ebbsfleet United
P
P
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Hemel Hempstead
P
P
15:00
Tonbridge Angels
Maidstone Utd
P
P
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
Oxford City
P
P
15:00
Braintree Town
St Albans
P
P
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Welling United
P
P
15:00
Bath City
Alfreton Town
P
P
15:00
Curzon Ashton
Blyth Spartans
P
P
15:00
Guiseley
Boston United
P
P
15:00
Leamington
Brackley Town
P
P
15:00
AFC Telford United
Chester FC
P
P
15:00
Kidderminster Harriers
Chorley
P
P
15:00
York City
Darlington
P
P
15:00
AFC Fylde
Farsley
P
P
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Gateshead
P
P
15:00
Bradford P A
Hereford FC
P
P
15:00
Southport
Kettering Town
P
P
15:00
Gloucester
Ascoli
0
2
13:00
Salernitana
Cittadella
0
3
13:00
Reggiana
FT
Zalaegerszegi TE
0
0
13:45
Ujpesti Football Club
MOL Vidi FC
0
0
16:00
Diosgyor VTK
Ferencvaros
0
0
18:30
Budapest Honved
Atromitos Athens
0
0
15:15
Larissa FC
AEK Athens
0
0
17:30
Asteras Tripoli
Carrick Rangers
0
0
15:00
Glenavon
Cliftonville
0
0
15:00
Larne
Crusaders
0
0
15:00
Ballymena United
Portadown
P
P
15:00
Dungannon Swifts
Linfield
0
0
17:30
Coleraine