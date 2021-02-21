Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2021

Saturday 20th February

Premier League
Southampton 1 1 12:30 Chelsea FT
Burnley 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 23/20 9/4 Away 5/2
Liverpool 0 0 17:30 Everton
Home 2/5 19/5 Away 13/2
Fulham 0 0 20:00 Sheffield United
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 13/5
Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City 2 0 12:30 Brentford FT
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 3/1 12/5 Away 19/20
Cardiff City 1 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 29/10
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 5/2 9/4 Away 23/20
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 18/5
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 4/9 15/4 Away 11/2
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 15/8
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Home 15/8 11/4 Away 5/4
Reading 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 19/10
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 17/10 19/10 Away 19/10
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 23/20 9/4 Away 5/2
Sky Bet League One
Gillingham 2 0 13:00 Bristol Rovers FT
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 19/10
Burton Albion 0 1 15:00 Sunderland
Home 11/4 13/5 Away 17/20
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 5/2 12/5 Away 1/1
Fleetwood Town 0 1 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 7/4 11/5 Away 6/4
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 9/5 11/5 Away 29/20
Milton Keynes Dons 0 1 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 7/2
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 8/13 29/10 Away 19/5
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 9/4 11/4 Away 1/1
Swindon Town 0 1 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 11/4 5/2 Away 10/11
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 17/4 14/5 Away 3/5
Sky Bet League Two
Exeter City P P 13:00 Grimsby Town
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 13/8 9/4 Away 8/5
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 3/1
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 15/8
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 6/4
Scunthorpe United 1 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 13/5 23/10 Away 1/1
Stevenage 0 1 15:00 Walsall
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Tranmere Rovers 0 1 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 21/20 13/5 Away 11/5
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
St Mirren 0 1 15:00 Livingston
German Bundesliga
Cologne 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 0 14:30 Bayern Munich
M'gladbach 1 1 14:30 Mainz
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Schalke 0 0 17:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 10/1 19/4 Away 1/4
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Dundee 0 1 15:00 Queen Of The South
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Morton
Scottish League 1
Cove Rangers P P 15:00 Dumbarton
Postponed : Other
Falkirk P P 15:00 Clyde
Postponed : Other
Forfar Athletic P P 15:00 East Fife
Postponed : Other
Montrose P P 15:00 Airdrieonians
Postponed : Other
Peterhead P P 15:00 Partick Thistle
Postponed : Other
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers P P 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Postponed : Other
Edinburgh City P P 15:00 Brechin City
Postponed : Other
Queen's Park P P 15:00 Annan Athletic
Postponed : Other
Stenhousemuir P P 15:00 Elgin City
Postponed : Other
Stirling Albion P P 15:00 Stranraer
Postponed : Other
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Altrincham 0 1 15:00 Boreham Wood
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Woking
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Dover P P 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Postponed : Other
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Macclesfield Town 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Torquay United 0 0 17:20 FC Halifax
Women's International Friendlies
Mexico Women 0 0 19:00 Costa Rica Women
France Women 0 0 20:10 Switzerland Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Emmen 0 0 17:45 PEC Zwolle
VVV-Venlo 0 0 19:00 AZ Alkmaar
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 20:00 ADO Den Haag
French Ligue 1
St Etienne 1 1 12:00 Reims FT
Nantes 0 0 16:00 Marseille
Spanish La Liga
Elche 1 0 13:00 Eibar FT
Atletico Madrid 0 0 15:15 Levante
Valencia 0 0 17:30 Celta Vigo
Real Valladolid 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Home 19/4 16/5 Away 11/20
Italian Serie A
Lazio 1 0 14:00 Sampdoria
Genoa 0 0 17:00 Verona
Sassuolo 0 0 19:45 Bologna
Southern Premier League
Beaconsfield P P 15:00 Truro City
Farnborough P P 15:00 Dorchester
Hayes & Yeading P P 15:00 Wimborne Town
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Metropolitan Police P P 15:00 Chesham
Poole Town P P 15:00 Taunton
Poole Town P P 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Swindon Supermarine P P 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Tiverton Town P P 15:00 Gosport Borough
Walton Casuals P P 15:00 Salisbury FC
Yate P P 15:00 Harrow Borough
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Belenenses 0 0 15:30 Nacional
Gil Vicente 0 0 17:30 Santa Clara
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:30 Portimonense
Polish Ekstraklasa
TBC 0 0 00:00 Zaglebie Lubin
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0 0 16:30 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Lechia Gdansk 0 0 19:00 Gornik Zabrze
Belgian First Division A
KAS Eupen 0 0 15:15 KV Oostende
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 0 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
Waasland Beveren 0 0 19:45 Charleroi
Coupe de France
Fleury 91 0 0 12:30 FCD Annecy
Loon-Plage 0 0 12:30 Boulogne
US Montagnarde 0 0 12:30 Stade Briochin
Red Star Belgrade 0 0 13:00 Quevilly
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge P P 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City P P 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Matlock Town P P 15:00 Grantham
Mickleover Sports P P 15:00 Buxton
Morpeth Town P P 15:00 South Shields
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Warrington Town
Radcliffe P P 15:00 Ashton Utd
Stafford Rangers P P 15:00 Basford United
Stalybridge P P 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Witton Albion P P 15:00 Hyde
National League South
Chelmsford P P 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Concord Rangers P P 15:00 Chippenham Town
Ebbsfleet United P P 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Hemel Hempstead P P 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Maidstone Utd P P 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Oxford City P P 15:00 Braintree Town
St Albans P P 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Welling United P P 15:00 Bath City
National League North
Alfreton Town P P 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Blyth Spartans P P 15:00 Guiseley
Boston United P P 15:00 Leamington
Brackley Town P P 15:00 AFC Telford United
Chester FC P P 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Chorley P P 15:00 York City
Darlington P P 15:00 AFC Fylde
Farsley P P 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Gateshead P P 15:00 Bradford P A
Hereford FC P P 15:00 Southport
Kettering Town P P 15:00 Gloucester
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 2 13:00 Salernitana
Cittadella 0 3 13:00 Reggiana FT
Chievo 0 0 15:00 Monza
Pisa 0 0 17:00 Empoli
Hungarian Liga
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 13:45 Ujpesti Football Club
MOL Vidi FC 0 0 16:00 Diosgyor VTK
Ferencvaros 0 0 18:30 Budapest Honved
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 15:15 Larissa FC
AEK Athens 0 0 17:30 Asteras Tripoli
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Larne
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Portadown P P 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Linfield 0 0 17:30 Coleraine

