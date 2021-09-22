Football Fixtures

December 2021

Wednesday 22nd December

Carabao Cup
Brentford 0 0 19:45 Chelsea
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 17/10
Liverpool 0 0 19:45 Leicester City
Home 6/4 13/5 Away 8/5
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 19:45 West Ham United
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 3/1
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 19:45 Aberdeen
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 12/5
St Mirren 0 0 19:45 Celtic
Home 18/1 7/1 Away 1/7
St. Johnstone 0 0 19:45 Ross County
Home 6/4 2/1 Away 21/10
Scottish League 1
Montrose 0 0 19:45 Peterhead
Scottish League 2
Cowdenbeath 0 0 19:45 Edinburgh City
The FA Trophy
Oxford City 0 0 19:45 TBC
Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 0 2 17:45 Feyenoord
Willem II 0 1 17:45 NEC Nijmegen
Heracles Almelo 0 0 19:00 Cambuur Leeuwarden
Ajax 0 0 20:00 Fortuna Sittard
Home 1/40 16/1 Away 33/1
FC Utrecht 0 0 20:00 FC Twente
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 11/4
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 19:45 Glentoran
Crusaders P P 19:45 Glenavon
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Athletic Club Femenino P P 15:00 Atlético de Madrid Femenino
Real Madrid Women 3 0 15:00 Sporting de Huelva Femenino FT
Alavés Femenino 0 4 16:00 Real Sociedad Femenino FT
FC Barcelona Women 7 0 16:00 Madrid CF Femenino FT
Levante Femenino P P 16:00 Rayo Vallecano Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 1 2 16:00 Granadilla Tenerife Femenino FT
Real Betis Féminas 0 1 16:30 Villarreal Femenino FT
Valencia Femenino 2 0 17:00 Eibar Femenino FT
French Ligue 1
Bordeaux 0 0 20:00 Lille
Home 16/5 11/4 Away 4/5
Clermont 0 0 20:00 Strasbourg
Home 5/2 12/5 Away 11/10
Lorient 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 6/1 15/4 Away 2/5
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Metz
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 7/1
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Reims
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 5/1
Monaco 0 0 20:00 Rennes
Home 6/5 5/2 Away 21/10
Montpellier 0 0 20:00 Angers
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 5/2
Nice 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 19/20 13/5 Away 11/4
St Etienne 0 0 20:00 Nantes
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 19/10
Troyes 0 0 20:00 Brest
Home 29/20 23/10 Away 15/8
Spanish La Liga
Granada 2 1 18:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 11/2 16/5 Away 1/2
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 20:30 Real Madrid
Home 11/5 12/5 Away 6/5
Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 0 3 15:30 Bologna FT
Venezia 1 3 15:30 Lazio FT
Inter Milan 1 0 17:30 Torino FT
Roma 1 1 17:30 Sampdoria FT
Verona 1 1 17:30 Fiorentina FT
Empoli 0 0 19:45 AC Milan
Home 14/5 29/10 Away 17/20
Napoli 0 0 19:45 Spezia
Home 1/4 5/1 Away 10/1
Chinese Super League
Beijing Guoan 2 2 10:00 Shenzen FT
Hebei China Fortune FC 1 1 10:00 Guangzhou R&F FT
Guangzhou Evergrande 0 0 12:00 Shanghai SIPG FT
Shandong Luneng 2 1 12:00 Changchun Yatai FT

