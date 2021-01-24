Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2021

Saturday 23rd January

The FA Cup
Southampton 1 0 12:15 Arsenal FT
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Sheffield United 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Swansea City 1 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
West Ham United 1 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Cheltenham Town 0 0 17:30 Manchester City
Premier League
Aston Villa 0 0 20:00 Newcastle United
Sky Bet Championship
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Sky Bet League One
Charlton Athletic 0 1 15:00 Swindon Town
Crewe Alexandra 0 1 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Sky Bet League Two
Exeter City 3 1 13:00 Stevenage FT
Scunthorpe United 3 0 13:00 Grimsby Town FT
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Carlisle United P P 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Postponed : Other
Cheltenham Town P P 15:00 Barrow
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Oldham Athletic 1 1 15:00 Newport County AFC
Port Vale 0 1 15:00 Walsall
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Tranmere Rovers 1 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Rangers 1 0 15:00 Ross County
FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa Women 2 2 12:30 Reading Women FT
German Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld 1 3 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer Leverkusen 0 1 14:30 Wolfsburg
FC Augsburg 1 1 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Mainz 2 2 14:30 RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg 2 1 14:30 Stuttgart
Hertha Berlin 0 0 17:30 Werder Bremen
Scottish League Cup
St. Johnstone 0 0 17:30 Hibernian
Scottish Championship
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Hearts 0 1 15:00 Raith Rovers
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Morton
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians P P 15:00 Partick Thistle
Postponed : Other
Dumbarton P P 15:00 Peterhead
Postponed : Other
East Fife P P 15:00 Cove Rangers
Postponed : Other
Forfar Athletic P P 15:00 Falkirk
Postponed : Other
Montrose P P 15:00 Clyde
Postponed : Other
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers P P 15:00 Annan Athletic
Postponed : Other
Brechin City P P 15:00 Queen's Park
Postponed : Other
Cowdenbeath P P 15:00 Stranraer
Postponed : Other
Edinburgh City P P 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Postponed : Other
Elgin City P P 15:00 Stirling Albion
Postponed : Other
National League
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Bromley 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Chesterfield 1 0 15:00 Wrexham
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Dover 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Macclesfield Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Stockport County 1 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Wealdstone 0 1 15:00 Aldershot Town
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Woking 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Yeovil Town P P 15:00 Solihull Moors
Postponed : Other
Women's International Friendlies
USA Women 6 0 00:00 Colombia Women FT
Dutch Eredivisie
ADO Den Haag 0 0 15:30 Emmen
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 17:45 Groningen
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 19:00 RKC Waalwijk
Heracles Almelo 0 0 20:00 Heerenveen
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 Nice
Monaco 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Spanish La Liga
SD Huesca 0 0 13:00 Villarreal FT
Sevilla 0 0 15:15 Cadiz
Real Sociedad 0 0 17:30 Real Betis
Alaves 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Italian Serie A
Roma 2 1 14:00 Spezia
AC Milan 0 0 17:00 Atalanta
Udinese 0 0 17:00 Inter Milan
Fiorentina 0 0 19:45 Crotone
Southern Premier League
Beaconsfield P P 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Chesham P P 15:00 Harrow Borough
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Farnborough P P 15:00 Wimborne Town
Gosport Borough P P 15:00 Truro City
Hayes & Yeading P P 15:00 Hendon
Metropolitan Police P P 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Poole Town P P 15:00 Walton Casuals
Salisbury FC P P 15:00 Taunton
Tiverton Town P P 15:00 Yate
Truro City P P 15:00 Poole Town
Walton Casuals P P 15:00 Gosport Borough
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC P P 14:30 Flint Town United
Cardiff Metropolitan University P P 14:30 Barry Town
Newtown AFC P P 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Penybont P P 14:30 Haverfordwest County
The New Saints FC P P 14:30 Caernarfon Town
National League North
AFC Telford United P P 15:00 York City
Blyth Spartans P P 15:00 Chester FC
Boston United P P 15:00 Brackley Town
Bradford P A P P 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Chorley P P 15:00 Gateshead
Curzon Ashton P P 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Gloucester P P 15:00 AFC Fylde
Guiseley P P 15:00 Alfreton Town
Hereford FC P P 15:00 Farsley
Kettering Town P P 15:00 Darlington
Southport P P 15:00 Leamington
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries P P 15:00 Basford United
Buxton P P 15:00 South Shields
FC United of Manchester P P 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Gainsborough Trinity P P 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Grantham P P 15:00 Radcliffe
Hyde P P 15:00 Ashton Utd
Morpeth Town P P 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Lancaster City
Scarborough Athletic P P 15:00 Warrington Town
Whitby Town P P 15:00 Matlock Town
Witton Albion P P 15:00 Stalybridge
Belgian First Division A
Mechelen 0 0 15:15 KAS Eupen
KV Kortrijk 0 0 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 17:30 Mouscron-Peruwelz
Antwerp 0 0 19:45 KV Oostende
National League South
Braintree Town P P 15:00 Bath City
Chippenham Town P P 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Concord Rangers P P 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Dorking Wanderers P P 15:00 Billericay Town
Dulwich Hamlet P P 15:00 Dartford
Eastbourne Borough P P 15:00 Slough
Ebbsfleet United P P 15:00 Chelmsford
Hungerford Town P P 15:00 Welling United
St Albans P P 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Hungarian Liga
Puskas FC 0 0 16:00 Ferencvaros
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 18:30 MOL Vidi FC
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 0 13:00 Chievo FT
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Pordenone FT
Frosinone 1 1 13:00 Reggina FT
Reggiana 2 1 13:00 Vicenza FT
Venezia 1 0 13:00 Cittadella FT
Salernitana 0 0 15:00 Pescara
Greek Super League
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 13:00 Larissa FC
Apollon Smyrnis 0 0 15:15 Aris Salonika
Panathinaikos 0 0 17:30 OFI
Northern Irish Premiership
Crusaders 0 0 12:30 Larne
Ballymena United P P 15:00 Cliftonville
Carrick Rangers P P 15:00 Portadown
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Warrenpoint Town
Glenavon 0 0 17:30 Glentoran

