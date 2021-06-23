Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2021

Thursday 23rd September

Scottish League Cup
Celtic 0 0 19:45 Raith Rovers
Dundee United 0 0 19:45 Hibernian
Dutch Eredivisie
Cambuur Leeuwarden 0 0 17:45 Heracles Almelo
FC Twente 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar
Spanish La Liga
Granada 0 0 18:30 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 0 0 18:30 Real Betis
Cadiz 0 0 21:00 Barcelona
Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 0 1 17:30 Napoli
Torino 0 0 17:30 Lazio
Roma 0 0 19:45 Udinese
American MLS League
Inter Miami CF 1 5 00:30 Nashville SC FT
Chicago Fire 2 3 01:00 New England Revolution FT
New York Red Bulls 1 1 01:00 New York City FC FT
Belgian First Division A
Anderlecht 0 0 19:45 AA Gent
Swedish Allsvenskan
Hammarby IF 0 0 18:00 IFK Gothenburg
Kalmar FF 0 0 18:00 AIK

