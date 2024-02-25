Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2024

Saturday 24th February

Premier League
Aston Villa 1 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Bet on Football with
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Everton
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 10/11 9/4 Away 11/4
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 8/13 16/5 Away 4/1
Bournemouth 0 0 17:30 Manchester City
Home 21/4 15/4 Away 4/9
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 Newcastle United
Home 1/3 9/2 Away 7/1
Sky Bet Championship
Hull City 1 1 12:30 West Bromwich Albion FT
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Cardiff City 1 0 15:00 Stoke City
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Middlesbrough 0 1 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Queens Park Rangers 0 1 15:00 Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Southampton 0 1 15:00 Millwall
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Watford 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Sky Bet League One
Cambridge United 0 1 12:00 Peterborough United FT
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Blackpool 0 1 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Port Vale 0 1 15:00 Lincoln City
Reading 1 2 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Sky Bet League Two
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Barrow P P 15:00 Bradford City
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Doncaster Rovers 1 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Morecambe 0 1 15:00 Grimsby Town
Notts County 0 1 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Sutton United 0 1 15:00 Colchester United
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Rangers 1 0 15:00 Hearts
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Livingston
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Ayr United 0 1 15:00 Raith Rovers
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Morton 1 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Scottish League 1
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Queen Of The South 0 0 17:30 Montrose
Scottish League 2
Dumbarton 2 1 14:00 Stranraer
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Spartans 0 0 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Clyde
National League
Eastleigh 2 0 12:30 Bromley FT
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Barnet 0 0 15:00 York City
Boreham Wood 1 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Woking 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 1 14:30 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
M'gladbach 1 0 14:30 Bochum
Stuttgart 0 0 14:30 Cologne
Werder Bremen 1 1 14:30 SV Darmstadt 98
Bayern Munich 0 0 17:30 RB Leipzig
Home 8/13 18/5 Away 7/2
Spanish La Liga
Granada P P 13:00 Valencia
Postponed : Other
Barcelona 0 0 15:15 Getafe
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 7/1
Alaves 0 0 17:30 Real Mallorca
Home 19/20 21/10 Away 7/2
Almeria 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 7/2 29/10 Away 8/11
Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 1 1 14:00 Empoli
Salernitana 0 0 17:00 Monza
Home 23/10 11/5 Away 5/4
Genoa 0 0 19:45 Udinese
Home 29/20 2/1 Away 21/10
French Ligue 1
Lorient 0 0 16:00 Nantes
Home 7/4 11/5 Away 13/8
Strasbourg 0 0 20:00 Brest
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 15/8
Women's International Friendlies
Czech Republic Women 0 0 18:00 Korea Republic Women
Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 17:45 Fortuna Sittard
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 9/5
PEC Zwolle 0 0 19:00 PSV Eindhoven
Home 9/1 6/1 Away 1/5
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 20:00 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
Northern Irish Premiership
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Loughgall 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Newry City 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Derry City
Welsh Premier League
Pontypridd United 4 0 12:15 Colwyn Bay FT
Newtown AFC 1 4 14:30 Bala Town FC
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 17:15 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Australian A-League
Sydney FC 1 1 06:40 Melbourne City FC FT
Adelaide United 1 2 08:45 Western Sydney Wanderers FT
Perth Glory 0 0 10:45 Wellington Phoenix FT
American MLS League
Columbus Crew 0 0 19:00 Atlanta United FC
Los Angeles Football Club 0 0 21:30 Seattle Sounders FC
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
Altach 0 0 16:00 Hartberg
Linz ASK 0 0 16:00 RZ Pellets WAC
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 16:00 Austria Lustenau
Italian Serie B
Brescia 0 0 13:00 Reggiana FT
Cittadella 1 2 13:00 Catanzaro FT
Cremonese 2 2 13:00 Palermo FT
FeralpiSalò 0 1 13:00 Ascoli FT
Südtirol 1 0 13:00 Bari FT
Como 0 0 15:15 Parma
Pisa 0 0 15:15 Venezia
Ternana U 0 0 15:15 Lecco
Hungarian NB1
Zalaegerszegi TE 3 1 11:30 Kecskemeti TE FT
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 14:00 Fehervar FC
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 16:30 Puskas FC
Greek Super League
Lamia 0 0 17:00 AEK Athens
Panserraikos 0 0 17:30 Atromitos Athens
Polish Ekstraklasa
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 14:00 Ruch Chorzow
Lech Poznan 0 0 16:30 Slask Wroclaw
Stal Mielec 0 0 19:00 Raków Czestochowa
German 2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig 1 1 12:00 Hertha Berlin FT
Kaiserslautern 0 4 12:00 Karlsruher SC FT
VfL Osnabruck 1 0 12:00 Hannover 96 FT
Magdeburg 0 0 19:30 Schalke
Japanese J League
Jubilo Iwata 0 2 04:00 Vissel Kobe FT
Avispa Fukuoka 0 0 05:00 Consadole Sapporo FT
Sagan Tosu 1 2 05:00 Albirex Niigata FT
Cerezo Osaka 2 2 06:00 FC Tokyo FT
Shonan Bellmare 1 2 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale FT
National League South
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Bath City
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Slough
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Truro City P P 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Weston-s-Mare P P 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Postponed : Other
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
SC Farense 0 0 15:30 Moreirense
Estrela 0 0 18:00 GD Chaves
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 20:30 Casa Pia AC
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Bracknell Town
Basingstoke Town 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Sholing
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Didcot Town
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Lancaster City
Marine 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Workington 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Worksop 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
National League North
Banbury P P 15:00 South Shields
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Bishops Stortford P P 15:00 Chorley
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Southport 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Tamworth 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Margate
Hashtag United 0 0 15:00 Whitehawk
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Belgian First Division A
RWDM 0 0 15:00 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 17:15 Westerlo
Mechelen 0 0 19:45 KV Kortrijk

