Date Competitions

March 2021

Wednesday 24th March

European Under-21 Championship
Czech Rep U21 1 1 17:00 Italy U21
Slovenia U21 0 2 17:00 Spain U21
Hungary U21 0 0 20:00 Germany U21
Romania U21 0 0 20:00 Netherlands U21
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying
St. Kitts and Nevis 0 0 20:00 Puerto Rico
Antigua and Barbuda 0 0 22:00 Montserrat
Suriname 0 0 22:00 Cayman Islands
Dominican Republic 0 0 23:00 Dominica
FIFA World Cup European Qualifying
Turkey 3 2 17:00 Netherlands
Belgium 0 0 19:45 Wales
Home 4/11 7/2 Away 8/1
Cyprus 0 0 19:45 Slovakia
Estonia 0 0 19:45 Czech Republic
Finland 0 0 19:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina
France 0 0 19:45 Ukraine
Home 1/4 9/2 Away 11/1
Gibraltar 0 0 19:45 Norway
Latvia 0 0 19:45 Montenegro
Malta 0 0 19:45 Russia
Portugal 0 0 19:45 Azerbaijan
Serbia 0 0 19:45 Republic of Ireland
Home 4/6 12/5 Away 19/4
Slovenia 0 0 19:45 Croatia
International Match
Belarus 1 1 17:00 Honduras
Qatar 1 0 17:00 Luxembourg
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Lithuania
Women's Champions League
Barcelona Femeni 3 0 11:30 Manchester City Women FT
Chelsea Women 0 0 16:00 VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0 0 17:00 Lyon Féminines
FC Bayern München Ladies 0 0 18:00 Rosengård Women

