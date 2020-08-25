Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

November 2020

Wednesday 25th November

UEFA Champions League
M'gladbach 0 0 17:55 Shakhtar Donetsk
Home 4/9 18/5 Away 5/1
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:55 Manchester City
Home 9/1 17/4 Away 3/10
Ajax 0 0 20:00 FC Midtjylland
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
Home 2/9 6/1 Away 9/1
Inter Milan 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Home 23/20 11/4 Away 2/1
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Atalanta
Home 8/13 10/3 Away 10/3
Marseille 0 0 20:00 FC Porto
Sky Bet Championship
Middlesbrough 0 0 19:00 Derby County
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 100/30
Millwall 0 0 19:00 Reading
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 2/1
Bristol City 0 0 19:45 Watford
Home 23/10 11/5 Away 5/4
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Cardiff City
Home 5/2 23/10 Away 21/20
Swansea City 0 0 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Scottish Premiership
Hamilton Academical 0 0 19:00 Aberdeen
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 18:00 Nantes
American MLS League
Philadelphia Union 0 2 01:00 New England Revolution FT
Seattle Sounders FC 3 1 03:30 Los Angeles Football Club FT
Southern Premier League
Gosport Borough P P 19:45 Wimborne Town
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 16:00 Mouscron-Peruwelz
Coppa Italia
Empoli 0 0 13:30 Brescia
Parma 2 1 13:30 Cosenza
Bologna 0 0 16:30 Spezia
Cagliari 0 0 16:30 Verona
Udinese 0 0 16:30 Fiorentina
Greek Super League
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 15:15 Apollon Smyrnis

