August 2023

Saturday 26th August

Premier League
Bournemouth 0 1 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 1/4 5/1 Away 19/2
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 12/5
Everton 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 2/1
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 15/2
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 17:30 West Ham United
Home 1/2 15/4 Away 19/4
Scottish Premiership
Ross County 0 2 12:30 Rangers
Celtic 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 1/20 12/1 Away 33/1
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 100/30
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 9/5
Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 16/5
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 23/20 9/4 Away 5/2
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 14/5
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 14/5 13/5 Away 10/11
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 9/4
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 19/10
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 21/10
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Home 5/1 100/30 Away 1/2
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 15/2
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 21/10
German Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Bochum 0 0 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 5/1 4/1 Away 4/9
Cologne 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Home 11/10 13/5 Away 9/4
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Werder Bremen
Home 7/10 3/1 Away 7/2
SV Darmstadt 98 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
M'gladbach 0 0 17:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 7/2 3/1 Away 7/10
Sky Bet League One
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 2/1
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 11/4 13/5 Away 17/20
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 13/10
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 5/2
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 6/4 9/4 Away 13/8
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 13/8 21/10 Away 13/8
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 29/10
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 19/10
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 8/5
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 2/1
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 19/5
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Home 11/5 13/5 Away 23/20
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 17/4
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 7/10 5/2 Away 19/5
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 29/20 23/10 Away 17/10
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Home 5/4 23/10 Away 2/1
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 7/10 14/5 Away 100/30
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 4/7 16/5 Away 19/5
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 19/20 13/5 Away 5/2
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 15/8
Scottish Championship
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 23/10
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 21/10 11/5 Away 23/20
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 17/10
Morton 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 4/6 5/2 Away 15/4
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 23/10
Scottish League 1
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Alloa Athletic 0 0 17:30 Falkirk
Scottish League 2
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Spartans
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Clyde
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 York City
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Woking
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Hartlepool United 0 0 17:30 AFC Fylde
FA Women's Championship
Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0 0 17:30 Birmingham City Women
Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 17:45 RKC Waalwijk
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 100/30
Excelsior 0 0 20:00 Fortuna Sittard
Home 7/4 5/2 Away 13/10
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Shelbourne
Northern Irish Premiership
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Newry City 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Cliftonville 0 0 17:30 Larne
French Ligue 1
Marseille 0 0 18:00 Brest
Home 1/2 7/2 Away 21/4
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 11/20 100/30 Away 9/2
Welsh Premier League
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 14:30 Colwyn Bay
Haverfordwest County 0 0 14:30 Caernarfon Town
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Newtown AFC 0 0 17:15 Aberystwyth Town
Spanish La Liga
Cadiz 0 0 18:00 Almeria
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 23/10
Granada 0 0 18:30 Real Mallorca
Home 17/10 19/10 Away 15/8
Sevilla 0 0 20:30 Girona
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Italian Serie A
Frosinone 0 0 17:30 Atalanta
Home 19/5 3/1 Away 4/6
Monza 0 0 17:30 Empoli
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 3/1
AC Milan 0 0 19:45 Torino
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 4/1
Verona 0 0 19:45 Roma
Home 4/1 5/2 Away 8/11
Chinese Super League
Hangzhou Greentown 1 0 12:35 Dalian Yifang
Qingdao Jonoon 0 0 12:35 Changchun Yatai
Shanghai Shenhua 1 1 12:35 Chengdu Rongcheng
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0 5 12:35 Beijing Guoan
Tianjin Teda 2 1 12:35 Meizhou Hakka
Polish Ekstraklasa
Piast Gliwice 0 0 19:00 Ruch Chorzow
National League South
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Dover 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Slough 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Taunton 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
National League North
Spennymoor Town 0 0 13:00 Bishops Stortford
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Southport
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Rushall Olympic 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Belgian First Division A
Antwerp P P 00:00 AA Gent
Westerlo 0 0 15:00 Mechelen
KAS Eupen 0 0 17:15 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
KV Kortrijk 0 0 19:45 Standard Liege
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Whitehawk
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Hashtag United 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Northern Premier League
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Worksop
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Marine 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Workington 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Didcot Town 0 0 15:00 Basingstoke Town
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Sholing
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Arouca 0 0 15:30 Portimonense
SC Farense 0 0 18:00 GD Chaves
Gil Vicente 0 0 20:30 Benfica
Danish Superliga
FC Copenhagen 0 0 15:00 Silkeborg
Finnish Veikkausliga
FC Inter Turku 0 0 13:00 FC Lahti
SJK 0 0 15:00 IFK Mariehamn
Norwegian Eliteserien
Sarpsborg 0 0 17:00 Tromso
Greek Super League
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 18:00 OFI
Hungarian Liga
Kecskemeti TE 0 0 14:30 Puskas FC
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 16:45 Kisvárda
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 19:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Italian Serie B
Palermo P P 13:00 TBC
Postponed : Other
TBC P P 13:00 Spezia
Postponed : Other
Venezia 0 0 17:00 Cosenza
Como 0 0 19:30 Reggiana
Cremonese 0 0 19:30 Bari
FeralpiSalò 0 0 19:30 Südtirol
Modena 0 0 19:30 Ascoli
Parma 0 0 19:30 Cittadella

