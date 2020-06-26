Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2020

Saturday 26th September

Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Everton
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 23/20
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 17:30 Chelsea
Home 21/4 15/4 Away 4/9
Burnley 0 0 20:00 Southampton
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 13/10
Sky Bet Championship
Watford 1 0 12:30 Luton Town FT
Wycombe Wanderers 0 2 12:30 Swansea City FT
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 2/1
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 11/10 9/4 Away 13/5
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Reading
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 7/5
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 3/1 5/2 Away 10/11
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 11/8 11/5 Away 21/10
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 9/5 23/10 Away 6/4
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 17/10 12/5 Away 7/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 7/4
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 100/30
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 8/13 16/5 Away 18/5
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 12/5 5/2 Away 1/1
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 2/5 15/4 Away 11/2
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 12/5 11/4 Away 19/20
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 17/10
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 4/7 16/5 Away 19/5
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 2/1
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 9/5
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 7/4 9/4 Away 13/10
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 11/10 11/5 Away 9/4
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 1/1 9/4 Away 12/5
Cheltenham Town P P 15:00 Grimsby Town
Postponed : Other
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 6/4
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 21/10
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 5/4 5/2 Away 15/8
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 29/20
Walsall P P 15:00 Leyton Orient
Postponed : Other
German Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 14:30 Cologne
Home 11/8 5/2 Away 9/5
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
Home 21/10 14/5 Away 11/10
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 6/1 18/5 Away 4/9
M'gladbach 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 4/9 19/5 Away 11/2
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 11/8 29/10 Away 13/8
Schalke 0 0 17:30 Werder Bremen
Home 8/5 13/5 Away 6/4
Scottish Premiership
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 12/5 11/4 Away 10/11
Livingston 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 9/5
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Home 11/5 12/5 Away 6/5
The Women's FA Cup
Arsenal Women 0 0 00:00 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0 0 00:00 Birmingham City Women
Everton Ladies 0 0 00:00 Chelsea Women
Leicester City Women 0 0 00:00 Manchester City Women
Dutch Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle 0 0 15:30 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 23/20 13/5 Away 2/1
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 17:45 AZ Alkmaar
Home 19/4 15/4 Away 4/9
Heerenveen 0 0 19:00 VVV-Venlo
Home 1/2 15/4 Away 4/1
Ajax 0 0 20:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 2/7 21/4 Away 13/2
League of Ireland Premier Division
Waterford United 0 0 17:00 Sligo Rovers
St Patricks Athletic 0 0 19:30 Shelbourne
French Ligue 1
St Etienne 0 0 16:00 Rennes
Home 2/1 23/10 Away 11/8
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Metz
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 19/4
Spanish La Liga
Alaves 0 0 12:00 Getafe FT
Valencia 0 0 15:00 SD Huesca
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 12/5
Elche 0 0 17:30 Real Sociedad
Home 19/4 11/4 Away 8/13
Real Betis 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Home 100/30 29/10 Away 3/4
Italian Serie A
Torino 1 2 14:00 Atalanta
Cagliari 0 0 17:00 Lazio
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 8/13
Sampdoria 0 0 17:00 Benevento
Home 4/5 11/4 Away 100/30
Inter Milan 0 0 19:45 Fiorentina
Home 4/7 10/3 Away 17/4
The FA Trophy
AFC Dunstable 0 0 15:00 Tooting & Mitcham United
AFC Sudbury 0 0 15:00 Connah's Quay Nomads
Cambridge City 0 0 15:00 Kidsgrove Athletic
Cirencester Town 0 0 15:00 Paulton Rovers
Felixstowe & Walton United 0 0 15:00 Great Wakering
Hullbridge Sports 0 0 15:00 Ashford Town (Middx)
Hythe Town 0 0 15:00 Chalfont St Peter
Market Drayton 0 0 15:00 Bury Town
Melksham Town 0 0 15:00 North Leigh
Soham Town Rangers 0 0 15:00 Corby
South Park 0 0 15:00 Three Bridges
Tadcaster Albion 0 0 15:00 Marine
Waltham Abbey 0 0 15:00 Staines Town
Witham Town 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Chinese Super League
Tianjin Teda P P 07:30 Guangzhou Evergrande
Postponed : Other
Beijing Guoan P P 09:30 Shanghai Shenhua
Postponed : Other
Guangzhou R&F P P 11:35 Shanghai SIPG
Postponed : Other
Shandong Luneng P P 11:35 Hebei China Fortune FC
Postponed : Other
Wuhan Zall P P 12:35 Qingdao Huanghai
Postponed : Other
American MLS League
Nashville SC 0 0 20:30 Houston Dynamo
Southern Premier League
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Walton Casuals
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Wimborne Town 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Yate 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Leatherhead
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Margate 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Northern Premier League
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Grantham 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Hyde 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Witton Albion
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk 0 0 16:30 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 19:00 Zaglebie Lubin
Welsh Premier League
Cefn Druids 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Penybont 0 0 14:30 Bala Town FC
Flint Town United 0 0 17:45 Barry Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Maritimo 0 0 15:30 Tondela
Benfica 0 0 18:30 Moreirense
Boavista 0 0 21:00 FC Porto
Norwegian Eliteserien
Molde 0 0 17:00 Sandefjord
Stromsgodset 0 0 19:30 Sarpsborg
Swedish Allsvenskan
Orebro 0 0 14:00 IK Sirius
Hungarian Liga
Paksi SE 0 0 13:45 MTK Budapest
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 18:30 Diosgyor VTK
Danish Superliga
FC Midtjylland 0 0 16:00 Randers FC
Greek Super League
Olympiakos FC 0 0 18:30 Panetolikos
Italian Serie B
Brescia 1 1 13:00 Ascoli
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Virtus Entella
Frosinone 0 2 13:00 Empoli
Lecce 0 0 13:00 Pordenone
Pescara 0 0 13:00 Chievo
Salernitana 0 0 13:00 Reggina
Venezia 0 0 15:00 Vicenza

