April 2023

Thursday 27th April

Premier League
Everton 0 0 19:45 Newcastle United
Home 19/5 14/5 Away 7/10
Southampton 0 0 19:45 Bournemouth
Home 7/5 23/10 Away 19/10
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:15 Manchester United
Home 13/8 13/5 Away 6/4
Sky Bet Championship
Rotherham United 0 0 20:00 Cardiff City
Home 19/10 2/1 Away 13/8
Women's Champions League
FC Barcelona Women 0 0 17:45 Chelsea Women
Agg:1 - 0
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Watford FC Women 0 0 19:45 Oxford United Women
Spanish La Liga
Valencia 0 0 18:30 Real Valladolid
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 4/1
Villarreal 0 0 18:30 Espanyol
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 21/4
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 21:00 Sevilla
Home 7/10 11/4 Away 4/1
Coppa Italia
Fiorentina 0 0 20:00 Cremonese
Agg:2 - 0
National League South
Concord Rangers 0 0 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville

