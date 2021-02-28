Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2021

Saturday 27th February

Premier League
Manchester City 2 1 12:30 West Ham United FT
West Bromwich Albion 1 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion FT
Leeds United 0 1 17:30 Aston Villa FT
Newcastle United 1 1 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sky Bet Championship
Bournemouth 1 0 12:30 Watford FT
Barnsley 2 1 15:00 Millwall FT
Birmingham City 2 1 15:00 Queens Park Rangers FT
Blackburn Rovers 1 1 15:00 Coventry City FT
Brentford 2 1 15:00 Stoke City FT
Luton Town 3 2 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday FT
Middlesbrough 1 1 15:00 Cardiff City FT
Preston North End 3 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town FT
Rotherham United 0 1 15:00 Reading FT
Swansea City 1 3 15:00 Bristol City FT
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 3 15:00 Hull City FT
Bristol Rovers 2 1 15:00 Shrewsbury Town FT
Charlton Athletic 0 3 15:00 Blackpool FT
Crewe Alexandra 2 2 15:00 Sunderland FT
Fleetwood Town 1 1 15:00 Accrington Stanley FT
Ipswich Town 2 1 15:00 Doncaster Rovers FT
Milton Keynes Dons 1 1 15:00 Oxford United FT
Peterborough United 2 1 15:00 Wigan Athletic FT
Plymouth Argyle 4 3 15:00 Lincoln City FT
Portsmouth 1 1 15:00 Gillingham FT
Rochdale 0 2 15:00 Burton Albion FT
Swindon Town 2 1 15:00 Northampton Town FT
Sky Bet League Two
Crawley Town 2 0 13:00 Exeter City FT
Bolton Wanderers 1 0 15:00 Barrow FT
Carlisle United 1 3 15:00 Oldham Athletic FT
Harrogate Town 1 0 15:00 Grimsby Town FT
Leyton Orient 1 3 15:00 Tranmere Rovers FT
Mansfield Town 1 0 15:00 Morecambe FT
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Stevenage FT
Scunthorpe United 0 2 15:00 Cheltenham Town FT
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Salford City FT
Walsall 1 2 15:00 Bradford City FT
Port Vale 0 1 15:15 Cambridge United FT
Forest Green Rovers 3 0 17:30 Colchester United FT
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 1 0 15:00 Aberdeen FT
Hibernian 0 2 15:00 Motherwell FT
Kilmarnock 1 1 15:00 Dundee United FT
St Mirren 1 0 15:00 Ross County FT
German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 5 1 14:30 Cologne FT
Borussia Dortmund 3 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld FT
Stuttgart 5 1 14:30 Schalke FT
Wolfsburg 2 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin FT
RB Leipzig 3 2 17:30 M'gladbach FT
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 1 15:00 Arbroath FT
Morton 2 2 15:00 Dundee FT
Queen Of The South 1 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic FT
Raith Rovers 3 1 15:00 Alloa Athletic FT
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Other
Clyde P P 15:00 Dumbarton
Postponed : Other
Cove Rangers P P 15:00 Falkirk
Postponed : Other
East Fife P P 15:00 Peterhead
Postponed : Other
Partick Thistle P P 15:00 Montrose
Postponed : Other
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic P P 15:00 Brechin City
Postponed : Other
Cowdenbeath P P 15:00 Stirling Albion
Postponed : Other
Edinburgh City P P 15:00 Queen's Park
Postponed : Other
Elgin City P P 15:00 Albion Rovers
Postponed : Other
Stranraer P P 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Postponed : Other
National League
Aldershot Town P P 15:00 Eastleigh
Postponed : Other
Boreham Wood 2 2 15:00 Solihull Moors FT
Bromley 3 1 15:00 Altrincham FT
Dover P P 15:00 Torquay United
Postponed : Other
Dover P P 15:00 Maidenhead United
Postponed : Other
Kings Lynn Town 2 2 15:00 Weymouth FT
Macclesfield Town 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Maidenhead United P P 15:00 Notts County
Postponed : Other
Stockport County 2 0 15:00 Chesterfield FT
Wrexham 4 1 15:00 Wealdstone FT
Yeovil Town 1 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge FT
Hartlepool United 1 0 17:20 Barnet FT
The FA Trophy
Aldershot Town 1 1 15:00 Hereford FC FT
Darlington 1 2 15:00 Hornchurch FT
Notts County 3 1 15:00 Oxford City FT
Woking 1 0 15:00 Torquay United FT
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Utrecht 0 1 15:30 Emmen FT
ADO Den Haag 0 0 17:45 RKC Waalwijk FT
Vitesse Arnhem 4 1 19:00 VVV-Venlo FT
Heracles Almelo 2 2 20:00 FC Twente
French Ligue 1
Bordeaux 1 2 12:00 Metz FT
Dijon 0 4 16:00 Paris Saint-Germain FT
Spanish La Liga
Eibar 1 1 13:00 SD Huesca FT
Sevilla 0 2 15:15 Barcelona FT
Alaves 0 1 17:30 Osasuna FT
Getafe 2 0 20:00 Valencia
Italian Serie A
Spezia 2 2 14:00 Parma FT
Bologna 2 0 17:00 Lazio FT
Verona 1 1 19:45 Juventus FT
National League North
AFC Fylde P P 15:00 Alfreton Town
AFC Telford United P P 15:00 Boston United
Bradford P A P P 15:00 Darlington
Curzon Ashton P P 15:00 Chester FC
Gloucester P P 15:00 Gateshead
Guiseley P P 15:00 Kettering Town
Kidderminster Harriers P P 15:00 Chorley
Leamington P P 15:00 Farsley
Southport P P 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Spennymoor Town P P 15:00 Brackley Town
York City P P 15:00 Hereford FC
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Matlock Town
Atherton Collieries P P 15:00 Nantwich Town
Basford United P P 15:00 Radcliffe
Buxton P P 15:00 Stalybridge
FC United of Manchester P P 15:00 Morpeth Town
Gainsborough Trinity P P 15:00 Lancaster City
Grantham P P 15:00 Whitby Town
Hyde P P 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Scarborough Athletic P P 15:00 Witton Albion
South Shields P P 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Warrington Town P P 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 15:15 Waasland Beveren
KV Oostende 0 0 17:30 Mechelen
KV Kortrijk 0 0 19:45 Zulte-Waregem
Southern Premier League
Chesham P P 15:00 Poole Town
Dorchester P P 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Gosport Borough P P 15:00 Yate
Harrow Borough P P 15:00 Tiverton Town
Hartley Wintney P P 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Taunton P P 15:00 Beaconsfield
Truro City P P 15:00 Walton Casuals
Weston-s-Mare P P 15:00 Farnborough
Wimborne Town P P 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Polish Ekstraklasa
Piast Gliwice 0 0 00:00 TBC
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 16:30 Piast Gliwice
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 19:00 Legia Warsaw
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Famalicao 0 0 15:30 SC Farense FT
Santa Clara 3 0 18:00 Pacos Ferreira FT
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Sporting Lisbon
National League South
Bath City P P 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Billericay Town P P 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Chippenham Town P P 15:00 Chelmsford
Dorking Wanderers P P 15:00 Concord Rangers
Dulwich Hamlet P P 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Eastbourne Borough P P 15:00 Oxford City
Havant and Waterlooville P P 15:00 Welling United
Hungerford Town P P 15:00 St Albans
Slough P P 15:00 Dartford
Tonbridge Angels P P 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Greek Super League
Apollon Smyrnis 2 1 15:15 OFI FT
Asteras Tripoli 2 1 17:30 PAOK Salonika FT
Hungarian Liga
Puskas FC 1 2 16:00 Budapest Honved FT
MTK Budapest 2 2 18:30 Ferencvaros FT
Italian Serie B
Cosenza 1 0 13:00 Chievo FT
Cremonese 4 0 13:00 Frosinone FT
Pescara 1 1 13:00 Lecce FT
Pisa 2 2 13:00 Vicenza FT
Pordenone 1 1 13:00 Ascoli FT
Spal 1 4 13:00 Reggina FT
Monza 0 0 15:00 Cittadella FT
Virtus Entella 1 1 17:00 Brescia FT
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 1 15:00 Cliftonville FT
Coleraine 2 1 15:00 Warrenpoint Town FT
Crusaders 0 1 15:00 Glenavon FT
Portadown 1 2 15:00 Ballymena United FT
Dungannon Swifts 0 1 17:30 Glentoran FT

