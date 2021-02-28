AFC Fylde
P
P
15:00
Alfreton Town
AFC Telford United
P
P
15:00
Boston United
Bradford P A
P
P
15:00
Darlington
Curzon Ashton
P
P
15:00
Chester FC
Gloucester
P
P
15:00
Gateshead
Guiseley
P
P
15:00
Kettering Town
Kidderminster Harriers
P
P
15:00
Chorley
Leamington
P
P
15:00
Farsley
Southport
P
P
15:00
Blyth Spartans
Spennymoor Town
P
P
15:00
Brackley Town
York City
P
P
15:00
Hereford FC
Ashton Utd
P
P
15:00
Matlock Town
Atherton Collieries
P
P
15:00
Nantwich Town
Basford United
P
P
15:00
Radcliffe
Buxton
P
P
15:00
Stalybridge
FC United of Manchester
P
P
15:00
Morpeth Town
Gainsborough Trinity
P
P
15:00
Lancaster City
Grantham
P
P
15:00
Whitby Town
Hyde
P
P
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Scarborough Athletic
P
P
15:00
Witton Albion
South Shields
P
P
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Warrington Town
P
P
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
15:15
Waasland Beveren
KV Oostende
0
0
17:30
Mechelen
KV Kortrijk
0
0
19:45
Zulte-Waregem
Chesham
P
P
15:00
Poole Town
Dorchester
P
P
15:00
Metropolitan Police
Gosport Borough
P
P
15:00
Yate
Harrow Borough
P
P
15:00
Tiverton Town
Hartley Wintney
P
P
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
Taunton
P
P
15:00
Beaconsfield
Truro City
P
P
15:00
Walton Casuals
Weston-s-Mare
P
P
15:00
Farnborough
Wimborne Town
P
P
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Piast Gliwice
0
0
00:00
TBC
Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
16:30
Piast Gliwice
Gornik Zabrze
0
0
19:00
Legia Warsaw
FC Famalicao
0
0
15:30
SC Farense
FT
Santa Clara
3
0
18:00
Pacos Ferreira
FT
FC Porto
0
0
20:30
Sporting Lisbon
Bath City
P
P
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Billericay Town
P
P
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Chippenham Town
P
P
15:00
Chelmsford
Dorking Wanderers
P
P
15:00
Concord Rangers
Dulwich Hamlet
P
P
15:00
Hemel Hempstead
Eastbourne Borough
P
P
15:00
Oxford City
Havant and Waterlooville
P
P
15:00
Welling United
Hungerford Town
P
P
15:00
St Albans
Slough
P
P
15:00
Dartford
Tonbridge Angels
P
P
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Apollon Smyrnis
2
1
15:15
OFI
FT
Asteras Tripoli
2
1
17:30
PAOK Salonika
FT
Puskas FC
1
2
16:00
Budapest Honved
FT
MTK Budapest
2
2
18:30
Ferencvaros
FT
Cosenza
1
0
13:00
Chievo
FT
Cremonese
4
0
13:00
Frosinone
FT
Pescara
1
1
13:00
Lecce
FT
Pisa
2
2
13:00
Vicenza
FT
Pordenone
1
1
13:00
Ascoli
FT
Spal
1
4
13:00
Reggina
FT
Monza
0
0
15:00
Cittadella
FT
Virtus Entella
1
1
17:00
Brescia
FT
Carrick Rangers
0
1
15:00
Cliftonville
FT
Coleraine
2
1
15:00
Warrenpoint Town
FT
Crusaders
0
1
15:00
Glenavon
FT
Portadown
1
2
15:00
Ballymena United
FT
Dungannon Swifts
0
1
17:30
Glentoran
FT