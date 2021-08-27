Football Fixtures

Premier League

November 2021

Saturday 27th November

Premier League
Arsenal 2 0 12:30 Newcastle United FT
Crystal Palace 1 2 15:00 Aston Villa FT
Liverpool 4 0 15:00 Southampton FT
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers FT
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 17:30 Leeds United FT
Sky Bet Championship
Preston North End 1 1 12:30 Fulham FT
Birmingham City 1 0 15:00 Blackpool FT
Bournemouth 2 2 15:00 Coventry City FT
Huddersfield Town 1 2 15:00 Middlesbrough FT
Hull City 2 1 15:00 Millwall FT
Luton Town 1 2 15:00 Cardiff City FT
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Barnsley FT
Stoke City 0 1 15:00 Blackburn Rovers FT
Swansea City 2 3 15:00 Reading FT
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 2 2 15:00 Fleetwood Town FT
Bolton Wanderers 2 2 15:00 Cheltenham Town FT
Burton Albion 2 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers FT
Cambridge United 1 2 15:00 Sunderland FT
Gillingham 0 1 15:00 Portsmouth FT
Morecambe 0 4 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons FT
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United FT
Plymouth Argyle 1 2 15:00 Wigan Athletic FT
Sheffield Wednesday 2 2 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers FT
Shrewsbury Town 1 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic FT
Lincoln City 0 1 15:15 Accrington Stanley FT
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United 1 0 15:00 Walsall FT
Crawley Town 1 2 15:00 Mansfield Town FT
Forest Green Rovers 2 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers FT
Northampton Town 1 0 15:00 Leyton Orient FT
Port Vale 2 0 15:00 Hartlepool United FT
Rochdale 1 1 15:00 Exeter City FT
Salford City 2 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic FT
Scunthorpe United 1 1 15:00 Bradford City FT
Sutton United 1 0 15:00 Barrow FT
Swindon Town 1 1 15:00 Harrogate Town FT
Tranmere Rovers P P 15:00 Stevenage
Postponed : Weather
Scottish Premiership
Dundee 3 0 15:00 Motherwell FT
Hearts 2 0 15:00 St Mirren FT
Ross County 1 1 15:00 Dundee United FT
St. Johnstone 1 2 15:00 Hibernian FT
Scottish Cup
Alloa Athletic 5 0 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose FT
Arbroath 3 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic FT
Auchinleck Talbot 1 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical FT
Ayr United 2 1 15:00 Albion Rovers FT
Banks O'Dee 2 1 15:00 East Fife FT
Civil Service Strollers 0 3 15:00 Peterhead FT
Clydebank 2 0 15:00 Clyde FT
Cove Rangers 2 2 15:00 Queen Of The South FT
Dalbeattie Star 1 2 15:00 East Kilbride FT
Dumbarton 3 1 15:00 Sauchie Juniors FT
Falkirk 1 2 15:00 Raith Rovers FT
Gala Fairydean 0 1 15:00 Annan Athletic FT
Inverness CT 1 1 15:00 Morton FT
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Montrose FT
Lothian Thistle 1 2 15:00 Edinburgh City FT
Queen's Park 0 1 15:00 Kilmarnock FT
Stenhousemuir 0 2 15:00 Airdrieonians FT
Stirling Albion 4 0 15:00 Tranent Juniors FT
German Bundesliga
Bochum 2 1 14:30 SC Freiburg FT
Cologne 4 1 14:30 M'gladbach FT
Greuther Furth 3 6 14:30 Hoffenheim FT
Hertha Berlin 1 1 14:30 FC Augsburg FT
Wolfsburg 1 3 14:30 Borussia Dortmund FT
Bayern Munich 1 0 17:30 Arminia Bielefeld FT
National League
Altrincham 1 2 15:00 Southend United FT
Eastleigh P P 15:00 Solihull Moors
Postponed : Other
Grimsby Town P P 15:00 Boreham Wood
Postponed : Other
Kings Lynn Town 0 1 15:00 Aldershot Town FT
Maidenhead United P P 15:00 Chesterfield
Postponed : Other
Torquay United 2 3 15:00 FC Halifax FT
Wealdstone 1 4 15:00 Stockport County FT
Woking 1 2 15:00 Barnet FT
Wrexham 2 0 15:00 Bromley FT
Yeovil Town 1 1 15:00 Dover FT
Notts County 2 1 17:20 Dagenham & Redbridge FT
The FA Trophy
AFC Fylde 1 0 15:00 Gateshead FT
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Dartford FT
Bishops Stortford 5 1 15:00 Leiston FT
Brackley Town 1 2 15:00 Boston United FT
Bradford P A P P 15:00 Marine
Braintree Town 3 1 15:00 Potters Bar Town FT
Brentwood Town 1 2 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet FT
Canvey Island 0 1 15:00 Tonbridge Angels FT
Chelmsford 1 2 15:00 Cheshunt FT
Chippenham Town 0 1 15:00 Uxbridge FT
Concord Rangers 0 5 15:00 AFC Totton FT
Cray Wanderers 2 2 15:00 Ebbsfleet United FT
Curzon Ashton 2 1 15:00 Chester FC FT
Eastbourne Borough 2 1 15:00 Tiverton Town FT
Felixstowe & Walton United 0 4 15:00 AFC Telford United FT
Gloucester 3 0 15:00 Kettering Town FT
Hanwell Town 0 2 15:00 Enfield Town FT
Hartley Wintney 0 2 15:00 Folkestone Invicta FT
Hemel Hempstead 1 1 15:00 Stourbridge FT
Hereford FC 1 1 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers FT
Hungerford Town 3 2 15:00 Welling United FT
Leamington 0 3 15:00 Alfreton Town FT
Maidstone Utd 1 1 15:00 Billericay Town FT
Needham Market 3 1 15:00 Welwyn Garden City FT
Oxford City 1 4 15:00 St Albans FT
Plymouth Parkway 1 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond FT
Radcliffe 5 1 15:00 Tamworth FT
Slough 1 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville FT
Warrington Town 1 1 15:00 Morpeth Town FT
Wimborne Town 0 2 15:00 Larkhall Athletic FT
Worthing 0 2 15:00 Dorking Wanderers FT
York City 1 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans FT
Women's World Cup Qualifying
England Women 1 0 12:30 Austria Women FT
Women's International Friendlies
Australia Women 0 3 04:00 USA Women FT
Korea Republic Women 2 1 05:00 New Zealand Women FT
Mexico Women 2 1 17:00 Canada Women FT
Ecuador Women 0 0 20:00 Argentina Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard 1 4 17:45 Groningen FT
PEC Zwolle 0 0 19:00 RKC Waalwijk FT
Willem II 0 1 20:00 Go Ahead Eagles
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 2 0 15:00 Crusaders FT
Carrick Rangers 1 2 15:00 Warrenpoint Town FT
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville FT
Portadown 2 2 15:00 Larne FT
Glenavon 0 3 17:30 Linfield FT
French Ligue 1
Lille 1 1 16:00 Nantes FT
Nice 0 1 20:00 Metz
Spanish La Liga
Alaves 1 2 13:00 Celta Vigo FT
Valencia 1 1 15:15 Rayo Vallecano FT
Real Mallorca 0 0 17:30 Getafe FT
Villarreal 1 1 20:00 Barcelona
Italian Serie A
Empoli 2 1 14:00 Fiorentina FT
Sampdoria 3 1 14:00 Verona FT
Juventus 0 1 17:00 Atalanta FT
Venezia 0 2 19:45 Inter Milan FT
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Morpeth Town
Bamber Bridge 1 0 15:00 Basford United FT
Buxton P P 15:00 Witton Albion
FC United of Manchester 2 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports FT
Gainsborough Trinity P P 15:00 Hyde
Matlock Town P P 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Lancaster City
Scarborough Athletic P P 15:00 Grantham
Stafford Rangers P P 15:00 South Shields
Stalybridge P P 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Whitby Town P P 15:00 Grantham
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 1 2 15:00 Hornchurch FT
Carshalton Athletic 3 3 15:00 Leatherhead FT
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent FT
Horsham 2 1 15:00 Margate FT
Merstham 2 2 15:00 East Thurrock United FT
Wingate & Finchley 1 1 15:00 Lewes FT
Polish Ekstraklasa
Leczna 0 0 11:30 Gornik Zabrze
Pogon Szczecin 0 0 16:30 Lechia Gdansk
Raków Czestochowa 0 0 19:00 Zaglebie Lubin
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Famalicao 0 3 15:30 Portimonense FT
Arouca 2 1 18:00 Boavista FT
Belenenses 0 7 20:30 Benfica
Belgian First Division A
RFC Seraing 0 0 15:15 Sint-Truidense VV
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:30 Mechelen
KAS Eupen 0 0 17:30 KV Kortrijk
Charleroi 0 0 19:45 Anderlecht
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 2 2 15:00 Chesham FT
Gosport Borough 1 3 15:00 Swindon Supermarine FT
Hendon 3 1 15:00 Walton Casuals FT
Kings Langley 2 1 15:00 Hayes & Yeading FT
Merthyr Town P P 15:00 Wimborne Town
Metropolitan Police 1 0 15:00 Yate FT
Salisbury FC P P 15:00 Tiverton Town
Taunton 1 1 15:00 Poole Town FT
Truro City P P 15:00 Yate
Weston-s-Mare 1 0 15:00 Dorchester FT
Hungarian Liga
MOL Vidi FC 0 0 16:00 Gyirmot FC Gyor
Budapest Honved 0 0 18:30 Ujpesti Football Club
Norwegian Eliteserien
Lillestrom 4 1 17:00 Stromsgodset FT
Odd Grenland 1 2 17:00 Valerenga FT
Italian Serie B
Alessandria 1 0 13:00 Cremonese FT
Ascoli 1 1 13:00 Monza FT
Benevento 4 0 13:00 Reggina FT
Cosenza 0 1 13:00 Spal FT
Frosinone 2 2 13:00 Pordenone FT
Brescia 0 1 15:15 Pisa FT
Perugia 1 1 17:30 Cittadella FT
Greek Super League
Asteras Tripoli 6 2 15:15 Atromitos Athens FT
PAS Giannina 1 2 17:30 AEK Athens FT

©2021 Sky UK