Ashton Utd
P
P
15:00
Morpeth Town
Bamber Bridge
1
0
15:00
Basford United
FT
Buxton
P
P
15:00
Witton Albion
FC United of Manchester
2
0
15:00
Mickleover Sports
FT
Gainsborough Trinity
P
P
15:00
Hyde
Matlock Town
P
P
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
Nantwich Town
P
P
15:00
Lancaster City
Scarborough Athletic
P
P
15:00
Grantham
Stafford Rangers
P
P
15:00
South Shields
Stalybridge
P
P
15:00
Atherton Collieries
Whitby Town
P
P
15:00
Grantham
Bognor Regis Town
1
2
15:00
Hornchurch
FT
Carshalton Athletic
3
3
15:00
Leatherhead
FT
Corinthian Casuals
0
0
15:00
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Horsham
2
1
15:00
Margate
FT
Merstham
2
2
15:00
East Thurrock United
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1
1
15:00
Lewes
FT
Leczna
0
0
11:30
Gornik Zabrze
Pogon Szczecin
0
0
16:30
Lechia Gdansk
Raków Czestochowa
0
0
19:00
Zaglebie Lubin
FC Famalicao
0
3
15:30
Portimonense
FT
Arouca
2
1
18:00
Boavista
FT
Belenenses
0
7
20:30
Benfica
RFC Seraing
0
0
15:15
Sint-Truidense VV
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
17:30
Mechelen
KAS Eupen
0
0
17:30
KV Kortrijk
Charleroi
0
0
19:45
Anderlecht
Beaconsfield
2
2
15:00
Chesham
FT
Gosport Borough
1
3
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
FT
Hendon
3
1
15:00
Walton Casuals
FT
Kings Langley
2
1
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
FT
Merthyr Town
P
P
15:00
Wimborne Town
Metropolitan Police
1
0
15:00
Yate
FT
Salisbury FC
P
P
15:00
Tiverton Town
Taunton
1
1
15:00
Poole Town
FT
Truro City
P
P
15:00
Yate
Weston-s-Mare
1
0
15:00
Dorchester
FT
MOL Vidi FC
0
0
16:00
Gyirmot FC Gyor
Budapest Honved
0
0
18:30
Ujpesti Football Club
Lillestrom
4
1
17:00
Stromsgodset
FT
Odd Grenland
1
2
17:00
Valerenga
FT
Alessandria
1
0
13:00
Cremonese
FT
Ascoli
1
1
13:00
Monza
FT
Benevento
4
0
13:00
Reggina
FT
Cosenza
0
1
13:00
Spal
FT
Frosinone
2
2
13:00
Pordenone
FT
Brescia
0
1
15:15
Pisa
FT
Perugia
1
1
17:30
Cittadella
FT
Asteras Tripoli
6
2
15:15
Atromitos Athens
FT
PAS Giannina
1
2
17:30
AEK Athens
FT