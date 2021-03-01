Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2021

Sunday 28th February

Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 0 12:00 Fulham
Bet on Football with
Leicester City 1 0 12:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 14:00 Burnley
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 6/1
Chelsea 0 0 16:30 Manchester United
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 9/4
Sheffield United 0 0 19:15 Liverpool
Home 15/2 17/4 Away 1/3
Sky Bet Championship
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 12:00 Norwich City
Home 8/1 9/2 Away 3/10
FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa Women 0 0 14:00 Arsenal Women
Birmingham City Women 0 0 14:00 Manchester City Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 0 14:00 Everton Women
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 12:30 Hoffenheim
Mainz 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 17:00 SC Freiburg
Scottish League Cup
Livingston 0 0 14:00 St. Johnstone
FA Women's Championship
London City Lionesses 0 0 12:00 Durham Women
Coventry United Ladies 0 0 14:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Leicester City Women 0 0 14:00 Crystal Palace Women
Liverpool Women 0 0 14:00 London Bees
FA Women's National League - Northern Premier Division
Derby County Ladies P P 14:00 Sheffield FC Ladies
Fylde Ladies P P 14:00 Sunderland Ladies
Hull City Ladies P P 14:00 Burnley Ladies
Loughborough Foxes WFC P P 14:00 Nottingham Forest Ladies
Stoke City Ladies P P 14:00 West Bromwich Albion WFC
FA Women's National League - Southern Premier Division
Cardiff City Ladies P P 14:00 Yeovil Town Ladies
Gillingham Ladies P P 14:00 MK Dons Ladies
Keynsham Town Ladies P P 14:00 Chichester City Ladies
Oxford United Women P P 14:00 Hounslow Women
Plymouth Argyle Ladies P P 14:00 Portsmouth Ladies
Watford Ladies P P 15:00 Crawley Wasps Ladies
Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 11:15 Willem II
Groningen 0 0 13:30 Fortuna Sittard
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 13:30 Ajax
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 15:45 Feyenoord
French Ligue 1
Monaco 0 0 12:00 Brest
Angers 0 0 14:00 RC Lens
Lorient 0 0 14:00 St Etienne
Nimes 0 0 14:00 Nantes
Reims 0 0 14:00 Montpellier
Lille 0 0 16:05 Strasbourg
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo 0 0 13:00 Real Valladolid
Cadiz 0 0 15:15 Real Betis
Granada 0 0 17:30 Elche
Villarreal 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 23/10 21/10 Away 13/10
Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 0 1 11:30 Atalanta
Crotone 0 0 14:00 Cagliari
Inter Milan 0 0 14:00 Genoa
Udinese 0 0 14:00 Fiorentina
Napoli 0 0 17:00 Benevento
Roma 0 0 19:45 AC Milan
Home 5/4 13/5 Away 19/10
Polish Ekstraklasa
Cracovia 0 0 14:00 Zaglebie Lubin
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 16:30 Pogon Szczecin
Belgian First Division A
Standard Liege 0 0 12:30 Anderlecht
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk 0 0 15:00 Mouscron-Peruwelz
AA Gent P P 17:15 Club Brugge
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 19:45 KAS Eupen
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Portimonense 0 0 15:00 Maritimo
Tondela 0 0 17:30 Gil Vicente
Nacional 0 0 20:00 Braga
Hungarian Liga
Paksi SE 0 0 13:30 Ujpesti Football Club
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 16:00 MOL Vidi FC
Greek Super League
Aris Salonika 0 0 13:00 Atromitos Athens
Larissa FC 0 0 15:15 Panetolikos
Panathinaikos 0 0 17:30 AEK Athens
Danish Superliga
FC Nordsjaelland 0 0 13:00 Aalborg BK
OB Odense 0 0 13:00 Randers FC
FC Copenhagen 0 0 15:00 AGF Aarhus
FC Midtjylland 0 0 17:00 Brondby

