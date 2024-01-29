Football Fixtures

January 2024

Sunday 28th January

The FA Cup
West Bromwich Albion 0 1 11:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford 0 0 14:00 Southampton
Liverpool 0 0 14:30 Norwich City
Newport County AFC 0 0 16:30 Manchester United
Women's Super League
Manchester United Women 2 0 12:00 Aston Villa Women
Everton Women 0 0 12:30 Leicester City Women
Bristol City Women 0 0 14:00 West Ham United Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 0 14:00 Manchester City Women
Liverpool Women 0 0 16:30 Arsenal Women
Sky Bet Championship
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 13:30 Huddersfield Town
Africa Cup of Nations
Equatorial Guinea 0 0 17:00 Guinea
Egypt 0 0 20:00 DR Congo
Scottish Women's Premier League
Hibernian Women 0 0 13:00 Motherwell Women
Aberdeen Women 0 0 14:00 Rangers Women
Montrose Women 0 0 14:00 Partick Thistle Women
Glasgow City 0 0 14:10 Celtic Women
Hearts Women 0 0 15:00 Spartans Women
Dundee United Women 0 0 16:00 Hamilton Academical Women
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 SV Darmstadt 98
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 16:30 Bochum
Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo 0 0 13:00 Girona
Home 19/10 13/5 Away 13/10
Cadiz 0 0 15:15 Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla 0 0 17:30 Osasuna
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Valencia
Italian Serie A
Genoa 0 1 11:30 Lecce
Monza 0 0 14:00 Sassuolo
Verona 0 0 14:00 Frosinone
Lazio 0 0 17:00 Napoli
Fiorentina 0 0 19:45 Inter Milan
French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0 0 12:00 Lille
Clermont 0 0 14:00 Strasbourg
Lorient 0 0 14:00 Le Havre
Reims 0 0 14:00 Nantes
Toulouse 0 0 16:05 RC Lens
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 19:45 Brest
FA Women's Championship
Durham Women 0 1 12:00 Watford FC Women
Birmingham City Women 0 0 14:00 London City Lionesses
Crystal Palace Women 0 0 14:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Lewes Women 0 0 14:00 Reading Women
Sheffield United Women 0 0 14:00 Southampton Women
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Newcastle United Ladies P P 14:00 Derby County Ladies
Nottingham Forest Ladies 0 0 14:00 Burnley Ladies
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies 0 0 14:00 Stoke City Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
MK Dons Ladies 0 0 14:00 Cheltenham Town Ladies
Plymouth Argyle Ladies 0 0 14:00 Oxford United Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2 1 11:15 AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord 0 0 13:30 FC Twente
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 13:30 NEC Nijmegen
FC Volendam 0 0 15:45 Fortuna Sittard
Friendly Match
Hangzhou Greentown P P 12:00 Al-Nassr
Postponed : Other
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Levante Femenino 0 0 11:00 Granada Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 13:00 FC Barcelona Women
Real Sociedad Femenino 0 0 15:00 Madrid CF Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 19:30 Eibar Femenino
Italian Serie A Women
Pomigliano Femminile 0 0 11:30 Milan Femminile
FC Como Femminile 0 0 14:00 Sassuolo Femminile
German 2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig 1 0 12:30 Magdeburg
Greuther Furth 0 0 12:30 Holstein Kiel
Hamburg 0 2 12:30 Karlsruher SC
Australian A-League
Macarther South West United 2 2 06:00 Perth Glory FT
Italian Serie B
Cittadella 0 0 15:15 Sampdoria
German Bundesliga Women
Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies 0 0 13:00 1. FC Köln Ladies
MSV Duisburg Ladies 0 0 17:30 Nürnberg Ladies
Greek Super League
AEK Athens 0 0 14:00 OFI
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 15:30 Atromitos Athens
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:30 PAS Giannina
PAOK Salonika 0 0 18:30 Panathinaikos
Belgian First Division A
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 13:00 Genk
KAS Eupen 0 0 15:00 Antwerp
Anderlecht 0 0 17:30 Union Saint-Gilloise
Mechelen 0 0 18:15 RWDM
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Boavista 0 0 15:30 Portimonense
Moreirense 0 0 15:30 FC Famalicao
SC Farense 0 0 18:00 FC Porto
Arouca 0 0 20:30 Vizela
Gil Vicente 0 0 20:30 Vitoria de Guimaraes

