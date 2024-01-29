Home
Sky Bet
Premier League
Championship
Scottish Women's Premier League
League One
Euro 2024
League Two
Women's World Cup
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
Women's European Championship
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
EFL Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
UEFA Women's Nations League
World Cup
National League
National League North
National League South
January 2024
Sunday 28th January
The FA Cup
West Bromwich Albion
0
1
11:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 11/4
12/5
Away 1/1
Watford
0
0
14:00
Southampton
Home 23/10
13/5
Away 1/1
Liverpool
0
0
14:30
Norwich City
Home 1/8
8/1
Away 12/1
Newport County AFC
0
0
16:30
Manchester United
Home 20/1
11/1
Away 1/16
Women's Super League
Manchester United Women
2
0
12:00
Aston Villa Women
Everton Women
0
0
12:30
Leicester City Women
Bristol City Women
0
0
14:00
West Ham United Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
0
0
14:00
Manchester City Women
Liverpool Women
0
0
16:30
Arsenal Women
Sky Bet Championship
Queens Park Rangers
0
0
13:30
Huddersfield Town
Home 1/1
12/5
Away 14/5
Africa Cup of Nations
Equatorial Guinea
0
0
17:00
Guinea
Egypt
0
0
20:00
DR Congo
Scottish Women's Premier League
Hibernian Women
0
0
13:00
Motherwell Women
Aberdeen Women
0
0
14:00
Rangers Women
Montrose Women
0
0
14:00
Partick Thistle Women
Glasgow City
0
0
14:10
Celtic Women
Hearts Women
0
0
15:00
Spartans Women
Dundee United Women
0
0
16:00
Hamilton Academical Women
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin
0
0
14:30
SV Darmstadt 98
Home 8/13
29/10
Away 17/4
Borussia Dortmund
0
0
16:30
Bochum
Home 1/3
19/4
Away 13/2
Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo
0
0
13:00
Girona
Home 19/10
13/5
Away 13/10
Cadiz
0
0
15:15
Athletic Bilbao
Home 9/2
13/5
Away 4/6
Sevilla
0
0
17:30
Osasuna
Home 11/10
23/10
Away 13/5
Atletico Madrid
0
0
20:00
Valencia
Home 1/2
100/30
Away 21/4
Italian Serie A
Genoa
0
1
11:30
Lecce
Home 11/10
21/10
Away 29/10
Monza
0
0
14:00
Sassuolo
Home 23/20
5/2
Away 11/5
Verona
0
0
14:00
Frosinone
Home 11/8
12/5
Away 19/10
Lazio
0
0
17:00
Napoli
Home 5/4
21/10
Away 12/5
Fiorentina
0
0
19:45
Inter Milan
Home 16/5
13/5
Away 5/6
French Ligue 1
Montpellier
0
0
12:00
Lille
Home 11/4
12/5
Away 1/1
Clermont
0
0
14:00
Strasbourg
Home 15/8
9/4
Away 6/4
Lorient
0
0
14:00
Le Havre
Home 2/1
21/10
Away 6/4
Reims
0
0
14:00
Nantes
Home 4/5
11/4
Away 16/5
Toulouse
0
0
16:05
RC Lens
Home 13/5
5/2
Away 1/1
Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
19:45
Brest
Home 4/11
17/4
Away 13/2
FA Women's Championship
Durham Women
0
1
12:00
Watford FC Women
Birmingham City Women
0
0
14:00
London City Lionesses
Crystal Palace Women
0
0
14:00
Charlton Athletic Women
Lewes Women
0
0
14:00
Reading Women
Sheffield United Women
0
0
14:00
Southampton Women
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Newcastle United Ladies
P
P
14:00
Derby County Ladies
Nottingham Forest Ladies
0
0
14:00
Burnley Ladies
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies
0
0
14:00
Stoke City Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
MK Dons Ladies
0
0
14:00
Cheltenham Town Ladies
Plymouth Argyle Ladies
0
0
14:00
Oxford United Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen
2
1
11:15
AZ Alkmaar
Home 9/4
5/2
Away 21/20
Feyenoord
0
0
13:30
FC Twente
Home 4/11
4/1
Away 6/1
Go Ahead Eagles
0
0
13:30
NEC Nijmegen
Home 11/10
5/2
Away 11/5
FC Volendam
0
0
15:45
Fortuna Sittard
Home 5/2
13/5
Away 19/20
Friendly Match
Hangzhou Greentown
P
P
12:00
Al-Nassr
Postponed : Other
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Levante Femenino
0
0
11:00
Granada Femenino
Real Betis Féminas
0
0
13:00
FC Barcelona Women
Real Sociedad Femenino
0
0
15:00
Madrid CF Femenino
Sevilla Femenino
0
0
19:30
Eibar Femenino
Italian Serie A Women
Pomigliano Femminile
0
0
11:30
Milan Femminile
FC Como Femminile
0
0
14:00
Sassuolo Femminile
German 2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig
1
0
12:30
Magdeburg
Greuther Furth
0
0
12:30
Holstein Kiel
Hamburg
0
2
12:30
Karlsruher SC
Australian A-League
Macarther South West United
2
2
06:00
Perth Glory
FT
Italian Serie B
Cittadella
0
0
15:15
Sampdoria
German Bundesliga Women
Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies
0
0
13:00
1. FC Köln Ladies
MSV Duisburg Ladies
0
0
17:30
Nürnberg Ladies
Greek Super League
AEK Athens
0
0
14:00
OFI
Asteras Tripoli
0
0
15:30
Atromitos Athens
Olympiakos FC
0
0
17:30
PAS Giannina
PAOK Salonika
0
0
18:30
Panathinaikos
Belgian First Division A
Sint-Truidense VV
0
0
13:00
Genk
KAS Eupen
0
0
15:00
Antwerp
Anderlecht
0
0
17:30
Union Saint-Gilloise
Mechelen
0
0
18:15
RWDM
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Boavista
0
0
15:30
Portimonense
Moreirense
0
0
15:30
FC Famalicao
SC Farense
0
0
18:00
FC Porto
Arouca
0
0
20:30
Vizela
Gil Vicente
0
0
20:30
Vitoria de Guimaraes
