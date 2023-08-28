Eastbourne Borough
0
0
19:45
Torquay United
Maidstone Utd
0
0
19:45
Havant and Waterlooville
Hereford FC
0
0
19:45
Scarborough Athletic
Rushall Olympic
0
0
19:45
Chester FC
Bamber Bridge
0
0
19:45
Worksop
Hyde
0
0
19:45
Gainsborough Trinity
Lancaster City
0
0
19:45
Whitby Town
Marine
0
0
19:45
Workington
Stafford Rangers
0
0
19:45
Atherton Collieries
Billericay Town
0
0
19:45
Carshalton Athletic
Bognor Regis Town
0
0
19:45
Margate
Canvey Island
0
0
19:45
Chatham Town
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
19:45
Potters Bar Town
Merthyr Town
0
0
19:45
Poole Town
Winchester City
0
0
19:45
Walton & Hersham