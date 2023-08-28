Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2023

Tuesday 28th November

UEFA Champions League
Lazio 0 0 17:45 Celtic
Bet on Football with
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 17:45 Antwerp
AC Milan 0 0 20:00 Borussia Dortmund
Home 1/1 13/5 Away 5/2
BSC Young Boys Bern 0 0 20:00 Crvena Zvezda
Home 21/20 14/5 Away 9/4
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 FC Porto
Home 4/9 18/5 Away 11/2
Feyenoord 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 6/4 12/5 Away 7/4
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 RB Leipzig
Home 2/7 19/4 Away 9/1
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Newcastle United
Home 8/13 16/5 Away 4/1
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 0 0 19:45 West Bromwich Albion
Home 9/4 11/5 Away 13/10
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Plymouth Argyle
Home 8/13 100/30 Away 19/5
Hull City 0 0 19:45 Rotherham United
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 6/1
Middlesbrough 0 0 19:45 Preston North End
Home 4/6 29/10 Away 4/1
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 19:45 Stoke City
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 9/5
Watford 0 0 20:00 Norwich City
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 23/10
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 29/10
Blackpool 0 0 19:45 Northampton Town
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 21/4
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:45 Leyton Orient
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 21/10
Burton Albion 0 0 19:45 Portsmouth
Home 16/5 11/4 Away 8/11
Cambridge United 0 0 19:45 Lincoln City
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 9/5
Charlton Athletic 0 0 19:45 Cheltenham Town
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 9/2
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Shrewsbury Town
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 5/2
Oxford United 0 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 29/20
Port Vale 0 0 19:45 Derby County
Home 29/10 5/2 Away 17/20
Stevenage 0 0 19:45 Peterborough United
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 15/8
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Fleetwood Town
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 13/8
Reading 0 0 20:00 Carlisle United
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 100/30
Sky Bet League Two
Accrington Stanley 0 0 19:45 Swindon Town
Home 11/10 11/4 Away 2/1
Barrow 0 0 19:45 Walsall
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 29/10
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 19:45 Colchester United
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 13/5
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 19:45 Bradford City
Home 7/4 12/5 Away 11/8
Gillingham 0 0 19:45 AFC Wimbledon
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Harrogate Town 0 0 19:45 Wrexham
Home 4/1 16/5 Away 11/20
Mansfield Town 0 0 19:45 Tranmere Rovers
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 7/1
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 19:45 Grimsby Town
Home 8/11 14/5 Away 16/5
Morecambe 0 0 19:45 Newport County AFC
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Notts County 0 0 19:45 Crawley Town
Home 8/15 7/2 Away 19/5
Stockport County 0 0 19:45 Salford City
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 13/2
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 Crewe Alexandra
Home 11/8 5/2 Away 17/10
Scottish Premiership
Ross County 0 0 19:45 St Mirren
Home 7/5 2/1 Away 2/1
Scottish Championship
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 19:45 Arbroath
Home 5/6 12/5 Away 29/10
Scottish League 1
Annan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Hamilton Academical
Montrose 0 0 19:45 Falkirk
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC 0 0 19:45 Caernarfon Town
Barry Town 0 0 19:45 Penybont
Haverfordwest County 0 0 19:45 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Newtown AFC 0 0 19:45 Pontypridd United
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 20:00 The New Saints FC
Southern Premier League Central
Alvechurch 0 0 19:45 Leiston
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 Nuneaton
Stourbridge 0 0 19:45 Hitchin Town
Italian Serie B
Como 0 0 17:30 Lecco
Südtirol 1 1 17:30 Brescia
National League South
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 19:45 Torquay United
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
National League North
Hereford FC 0 0 19:45 Scarborough Athletic
Rushall Olympic 0 0 19:45 Chester FC
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge 0 0 19:45 Worksop
Hyde 0 0 19:45 Gainsborough Trinity
Lancaster City 0 0 19:45 Whitby Town
Marine 0 0 19:45 Workington
Stafford Rangers 0 0 19:45 Atherton Collieries
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 19:45 Margate
Canvey Island 0 0 19:45 Chatham Town
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 19:45 Potters Bar Town
Lewes P P 19:45 Horsham
Southern Premier League South
Merthyr Town 0 0 19:45 Poole Town
Winchester City 0 0 19:45 Walton & Hersham

