Date Competitions Sky Bet

October 2023

Saturday 28th October

Premier League
Chelsea 0 2 12:30 Brentford FT
Bet on Football with
Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Bournemouth 0 1 15:00 Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 17:30 Newcastle United
Home 3/1 11/4 Away 5/6
Sky Bet Championship
Leeds United 4 1 12:30 Huddersfield Town FT
Southampton 3 1 12:30 Birmingham City FT
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Ipswich Town 0 1 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Middlesbrough 0 1 15:00 Stoke City
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Watford 1 1 15:00 Millwall
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 1 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Blackpool 0 1 15:00 Peterborough United
Bristol Rovers 1 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Reading 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Sky Bet League Two
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Forest Green Rovers 0 1 15:00 Crawley Town
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Stockport County 1 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Sutton United 1 0 15:00 Bradford City
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Celtic
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Ross County
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Morton
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Scottish Cup
Beith Juniors 0 1 14:00 BSC Glasgow
Luncarty P P 14:00 Bo'ness United
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 St Andrew's
Brechin City 0 0 15:00 Spartans
Civil Service Strollers 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Cumnock 0 0 15:00 Turriff United
Deveronvale 0 0 15:00 Broxburn Athletic
Dumbarton 0 1 15:00 Banks O'Dee
Dunbar United 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Formartine United 0 1 15:00 Clydebank
Forres Mechs 0 0 15:00 Buckie
Fraserburgh 0 0 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose
Huntly 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Jeanfield Swifts 2 0 15:00 Elgin City
Kilwinning Rangers 0 0 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Peterhead 1 0 15:00 Clachnacuddin
Pollok 2 1 15:00 Gala Fairydean
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Brora
Tranent Juniors 3 0 15:00 East Kilbride
Scottish League 1
Edinburgh City 1 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Falkirk 1 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Montrose 0 0 17:30 Hamilton Academical
National League
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Dorking Wanderers 1 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Gateshead 0 2 15:00 AFC Fylde
Hartlepool United 0 1 15:00 Rochdale
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Maidenhead United 2 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Oldham Athletic 0 1 15:00 Altrincham
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Woking 0 0 15:00 Bromley
York City 0 0 17:30 FC Halifax
German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 0 0 14:30 SV Darmstadt 98
FC Augsburg 1 2 14:30 Wolfsburg
M'gladbach 1 1 14:30 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Stuttgart 0 2 14:30 Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen 1 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
RB Leipzig 0 0 17:30 Cologne
Home 4/9 19/5 Away 21/4
Spanish La Liga
Almeria 1 2 13:00 Las Palmas FT
Barcelona 0 0 15:15 Real Madrid
Home 6/4 5/2 Away 17/10
Real Mallorca 0 0 17:30 Getafe
Home 5/4 2/1 Away 5/2
Cadiz 0 0 20:00 Sevilla
Home 13/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 1 1 14:00 Bologna
Lecce 0 0 17:00 Torino
Home 17/10 2/1 Away 9/5
Juventus 0 0 19:45 Verona
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 8/1
French Ligue 1
Reims 0 0 16:00 Lorient
Home 7/10 29/10 Away 18/5
RC Lens 0 0 20:00 Nantes
Home 4/7 16/5 Away 9/2
The FA Trophy
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Alvechurch 0 0 15:00 Coalville Town
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Bury Town
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Cray Valley Paper Mills
City of Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Stamford
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Lewes
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Redbridge
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Hythe Town 0 0 15:00 Ramsgate
Larkhall Athletic 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Stratford Town
North Ferriby FC 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Nuneaton 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Bracknell Town
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Leiston
Redditch United 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
South Park 0 0 15:00 Leighton
St Ives Town 0 0 15:00 Marine
Stourbridge 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Basingstoke Town
Walsall Wood 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Westfield 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Worksop 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Women's International Friendlies
Canada Women 0 0 19:30 Brazil Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 0 0 17:45 Heracles Almelo
Home 7/10 29/10 Away 16/5
Almere City FC 0 0 19:00 Go Ahead Eagles
Home 9/5 13/5 Away 5/4
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 19:00 RKC Waalwijk
Home 8/11 29/10 Away 16/5
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 20:00 FC Utrecht
Home 5/4 5/2 Away 15/8
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 18:00 Drogheda
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Glentoran
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Loughgall
Newry City 0 0 17:30 Larne
Welsh Premier League
Colwyn Bay 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Pontypridd United 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
The New Saints FC 0 0 17:15 Bala Town FC
The FA Vase
Whitley Bay 0 0 15:00 Bottesford Town
Wisbech Town 0 0 15:00 Tividale
Swedish Allsvenskan
Brommapojkarna 0 0 14:00 Djurgardens IF
Japanese J League
Consadole Sapporo 2 1 05:00 Yokohama FC FT
Avispa Fukuoka 0 4 06:00 Yokohama F. Marinos FT
Cerezo Osaka 1 0 06:00 Gamba Osaka FT
Kashima Antlers 0 0 06:00 Urawa Reds FT
Kyoto Sanga 0 1 06:00 Albirex Niigata FT
Shonan Bellmare 1 1 06:00 Vissel Kobe FT
FC Tokyo 1 2 07:00 Sanfrecce Hiroshima FT
Southern Premier League Central
Coalville Town P P 15:00 AFC Sudbury
Hitchin Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Sudbury
Hitchin Town P P 15:00 Leiston
Long Eaton Utd P P 15:00 Stamford
Mickleover Sports P P 15:00 Stourbridge
American MLS League
Philadelphia Union 0 0 22:00 New England Revolution
Hungarian NB1
Kecskemeti TE 3 1 11:30 Zalaegerszegi TE FT
Fehervar FC 0 0 13:45 Diosgyor VTK
Puskas FC 0 0 16:00 Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Italian Serie B
Como 1 0 13:00 Catanzaro FT
FeralpiSalò 0 3 13:00 Reggiana FT
Spezia 0 0 13:00 Cosenza FT
Südtirol 3 1 13:00 Sampdoria FT
Ascoli 0 0 15:15 Parma
Danish Superligaen
FC Copenhagen 0 0 16:00 Hvidovre IF
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
BW Linz 0 0 16:00 RZ Pellets WAC
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 16:00 Altach
SK Austria Klagenfurt 0 0 16:00 WSG Tirol
Norwegian Eliteserien
Haugesund 0 0 17:00 Aalesund
Greek Super League
Volos NFC 0 0 15:30 Kifisia
Atromitos Athens 0 0 18:00 Panetolikos
Polish Ekstraklasa
Warta Poznan 0 0 11:30 Piast Gliwice
Pogon Szczecin 0 0 14:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Cracovia 0 0 16:30 Lech Poznan
Ruch Chorzow 0 0 19:00 Slask Wroclaw
German 2. Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin 3 1 12:00 SC Paderborn 07 FT
Schalke 3 2 12:00 Hannover 96 FT
St Pauli 2 1 12:00 Karlsruher SC FT
Kaiserslautern 0 0 19:30 Hamburg
Australian A-League
Wellington Phoenix 2 1 05:30 Perth Glory FT
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Slough
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Dover
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Dartford
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Southport 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Tamworth 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Portimonense 0 0 15:30 Estoril
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Casa Pia AC
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 18:00 GD Chaves
Gil Vicente 0 0 20:30 Braga
Isthmian League
Concord Rangers P P 15:00 Hornchurch
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Hashtag United
Hastings United P P 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Northern Premier League
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Marske Utd
Stafford Rangers P P 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Southern Premier League South
Didcot Town 0 0 15:00 Sholing
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Belgian First Division A
Mechelen 0 0 15:00 Cercle Brugge KSV
KAS Eupen 0 0 17:15 Charleroi
Anderlecht 0 0 19:45 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
League of Ireland First Division
Waterford United 0 0 15:00 Athlone
Agg:1 - 1
Cobh Ramblers 0 0 17:00 Wexford Youths
Agg:1 - 0

