September 2021

Tuesday 28th September

UEFA Champions League
Ajax 2 0 17:45 Besiktas FT
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 17:45 Inter Milan FT
AC Milan 1 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 20:00 Sporting Lisbon
FC Porto 1 4 20:00 Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain 2 0 20:00 Manchester City
RB Leipzig 1 2 20:00 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1 1 20:00 Sheriff Tiraspol (Mol)
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 0 4 19:45 West Bromwich Albion FT
Huddersfield Town 3 2 19:45 Blackburn Rovers
Hull City 1 1 19:45 Blackpool
Middlesbrough 2 0 19:45 Sheffield United
Preston North End 1 1 19:45 Stoke City
Queens Park Rangers 2 0 19:45 Birmingham City FT
Sky Bet League One
Burton Albion 2 1 19:45 Portsmouth
Cambridge United 0 2 19:45 Gillingham
Charlton Athletic 1 4 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Ipswich Town 6 0 19:45 Doncaster Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons 3 3 19:45 Fleetwood Town
Morecambe 2 0 19:45 Lincoln City
Oxford United 4 1 19:45 Accrington Stanley
Plymouth Argyle 1 1 19:45 Crewe Alexandra
Rotherham United 3 0 19:45 AFC Wimbledon
Shrewsbury Town 1 2 19:45 Wycombe Wanderers
Sunderland 5 0 19:45 Cheltenham Town
Wigan Athletic 1 2 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Papa John's Trophy
Carlisle United 2 0 19:00 Everton U21 FT
Forest Green Rovers P P 19:00 Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Postponed
Oldham Athletic 2 3 19:00 Leeds United U21 FT
Colchester United 1 0 19:30 West Ham United U21 FT
National League
Altrincham 4 1 19:45 Kings Lynn Town
Bromley 3 1 19:45 Grimsby Town
Woking 3 1 19:45 Chesterfield
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 4 3 19:45 Dungannon Swifts FT
Glenavon 0 1 19:45 Larne FT
Glentoran 0 3 19:45 Linfield FT
National League South
Chippenham Town 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
National League North
York City 0 0 19:45 Hereford FC
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford P P 19:45 Enfield Town
Bognor Regis Town P P 19:45 Leatherhead
Bowers & Pitsea P P 19:45 Corinthian Casuals
Cheshunt 0 0 19:45 Brightlingsea Regent
Folkestone Invicta P P 19:45 Hornchurch
Haringey Borough 0 0 19:45 Potters Bar Town
Lewes P P 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Margate P P 19:45 East Thurrock United
Worthing P P 19:45 Merstham
Southern Premier League
Hartley Wintney 0 0 19:30 Beaconsfield
Harrow Borough P P 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
Hendon P P 19:45 Chesham
Kings Langley P P 19:45 Walton Casuals
Merthyr Town 0 0 19:45 Tiverton Town
Metropolitan Police P P 19:45 Farnborough
Salisbury FC 0 0 19:45 Poole Town
Taunton P P 19:45 Yate
Truro City P P 19:45 Dorchester
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
Northern Premier League
FC United of Manchester 0 0 19:45 Scarborough Athletic
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 19:45 Buxton
Grantham 0 0 19:45 Nantwich Town
Hyde 0 0 19:45 Morpeth Town
Mickleover Sports 0 0 19:45 Bamber Bridge
Radcliffe 0 0 19:45 Matlock Town
South Shields 0 0 19:45 Lancaster City
Stafford Rangers 0 0 19:45 Witton Albion
Warrington Town 0 0 19:45 Basford United
Whitby Town 0 0 19:45 Stalybridge

