August 2022

Monday 29th August

National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Woking
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
York City 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Barnet 0 0 17:15 Eastleigh
League of Ireland Premier Division
Bohemians 0 0 19:45 St Patricks Athletic
Shelbourne 0 0 19:45 Derry City
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Dundalk
Spanish La Liga
Cadiz 0 0 19:00 Athletic Bilbao
Valencia 0 0 21:00 Atletico Madrid
American MLS League
Orlando City SC 2 1 00:30 New York City FC FT
New England Revolution 1 2 01:00 Los Angeles Galaxy FT
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Slough
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Dover
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Chesham 0 0 15:00 North Leigh
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Yate 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Northern Premier League
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Belper Town
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Isthmian League
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Margate
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Herne Bay
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Southport
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 19:00 Casa Pia AC
Vizela 0 0 21:15 Gil Vicente
Greek Super League
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 17:00 Olympiakos FC
Italian Serie B
Como 0 0 19:45 Brescia
Swedish Allsvenskan
Djurgardens IF 0 0 18:10 IF Elfsborg
Danish Superliga
Brondby 0 0 18:00 FC Midtjylland

