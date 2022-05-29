Bath City
0
0
15:00
Slough
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Cheshunt
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Welling United
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Dover
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Farnborough
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Hungerford Town
0
0
15:00
Weymouth
Oxford City
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Taunton
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
St Albans
Worthing
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Beaconsfield
0
0
15:00
Hanwell Town
Chesham
0
0
15:00
North Leigh
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
Hendon
0
0
15:00
Metropolitan Police
Plymouth Parkway
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Swindon Supermarine
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Truro City
Winchester City
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Yate
0
0
15:00
Dorchester
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Radcliffe
Guiseley
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Hyde
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Lancaster City
0
0
15:00
Atherton Collieries
Marske Utd
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Matlock Town
0
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
South Shields
0
0
15:00
Morpeth Town
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Belper Town
Warrington Town
0
0
15:00
Nantwich Town
Aveley
0
0
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
15:00
Canvey Island
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Billericay Town
Cray Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Margate
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Herne Bay
Haringey Borough
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Horsham
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Kingstonian
0
0
15:00
Carshalton Athletic
Lewes
0
0
15:00
Hastings United
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Enfield Town
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Southport
AFC Telford United
0
0
15:00
Buxton
Alfreton Town
0
0
15:00
Chorley
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
Boston United
0
0
15:00
Kettering Town
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
Kidderminster Harriers
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Curzon Ashton
0
0
15:00
Chester FC
Darlington
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
Leamington
0
0
15:00
Banbury
Peterborough Sports
0
0
15:00
Kings Lynn Town
Vitoria de Guimaraes
0
0
19:00
Casa Pia AC
Vizela
0
0
21:15
Gil Vicente
Asteras Tripoli
0
0
17:00
Olympiakos FC
Djurgardens IF
0
0
18:10
IF Elfsborg
Brondby
0
0
18:00
FC Midtjylland