Date Competitions Sky Bet

December 2020

Tuesday 29th December

Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 1 18:00 Arsenal FT
Burnley 1 0 18:00 Sheffield United FT
Southampton 0 0 18:00 West Ham United FT
West Bromwich Albion 0 5 18:00 Leeds United FT
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 5/1
Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 4 17:30 Derby County FT
Millwall P P 17:30 Watford
Postponed : Other
Sheffield Wednesday 2 1 19:00 Middlesbrough
Home 13/5 11/5 Away 23/20
Huddersfield Town 0 0 19:45 Blackburn Rovers
Home 11/5 12/5 Away 6/5
Luton Town 1 0 19:45 Bristol City
Home 6/5 11/5 Away 12/5
Norwich City 0 0 19:45 Queens Park Rangers
Home 4/7 16/5 Away 9/2
Preston North End 1 0 19:45 Coventry City
Home 5/4 23/10 Away 9/4
Rotherham United 0 2 19:45 Barnsley
Home 13/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Wycombe Wanderers 1 0 19:45 Cardiff City
Home 16/5 13/5 Away 17/20
Stoke City 1 0 20:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 6/4 2/1 Away 21/10
Sky Bet League One
Burton Albion 3 4 18:30 Wigan Athletic FT
Peterborough United P P 18:30 Charlton Athletic
Postponed : Other
Accrington Stanley P P 19:00 Sunderland
Postponed : Other
Bristol Rovers P P 19:00 Portsmouth
Postponed : Other
Fleetwood Town P P 19:00 Doncaster Rovers
Postponed : Other
Hull City P P 19:00 Lincoln City
Postponed : Other
Rochdale P P 19:00 Crewe Alexandra
Postponed : Other
Swindon Town 1 3 19:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 9/4 5/2 Away 21/20
AFC Wimbledon P P 19:45 Ipswich Town
Postponed : Other
Northampton Town 2 0 19:45 Gillingham
Home 9/5 23/10 Away 11/8
Plymouth Argyle 1 1 19:45 Oxford United
Home 17/10 5/2 Away 11/8
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 19:45 Blackpool
Home 9/4 9/4 Away 23/20
Sky Bet League Two
Stevenage 1 0 17:00 Cambridge United FT
Bolton Wanderers P P 19:00 Morecambe
Postponed : Other
Bradford City 0 0 19:00 Port Vale
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 7/4
Forest Green Rovers 1 1 19:00 Crawley Town
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 29/10
Grimsby Town 0 0 19:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 21/10 5/2 Away 11/10
Leyton Orient 1 0 19:00 Southend United
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 100/30
Mansfield Town P P 19:00 Salford City
Postponed : Weather
Newport County AFC P P 19:00 Exeter City
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Walsall 1 1 19:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 11/4
Barrow 0 1 19:45 Tranmere Rovers
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Colchester United 0 0 19:45 Cheltenham Town
Home 11/4 11/4 Away 5/6
Harrogate Town 1 0 19:45 Carlisle United
Home 5/2 12/5 Away 1/1
Scottish Cup
Bonnyrigg Rose P P 19:45 Bo'ness United
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 1 1 18:00 Morton FT
Inverness CT 1 1 18:30 Dunfermline Athletic
Dundee 0 1 19:45 Alloa Athletic
Hearts 3 0 19:45 Arbroath
Raith Rovers 0 1 19:45 Queen Of The South
Spanish La Liga
Sevilla 2 0 16:00 Villarreal FT
Barcelona 1 1 18:15 Eibar FT
Cadiz 0 0 20:30 Real Valladolid
Levante 0 0 20:30 Real Betis
Southern Premier League
Metropolitan Police P P 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
Belgian First Division A
KAS Eupen 0 0 19:45 Zulte-Waregem
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Benfica 2 1 18:00 Portimonense FT
Moreirense 0 0 18:45 Santa Clara
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 21:00 FC Porto
Welsh Premier League
Haverfordwest County P P 17:00 The New Saints FC
Penybont P P 19:45 Barry Town
Northern Irish Premiership
Glentoran P P 19:45 Cliftonville

