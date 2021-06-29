Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

September 2021

Wednesday 29th September

UEFA Champions League
Atalanta 0 0 17:45 BSC Young Boys Bern
Bet on Football with
Zenit St. Petersburg 1 0 17:45 Malmo FF
Home 2/5 15/4 Away 13/2
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Dynamo Kiev
Home 1/16 11/1 Away 28/1
Benfica 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Home 2/1 5/2 Away 5/4
Juventus 0 0 20:00 Chelsea
Home 23/10 11/5 Away 5/4
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Villarreal
Home 1/2 7/2 Away 21/4
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 20:00 Lille
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 14/5
Wolfsburg 0 0 20:00 Sevilla
Home 19/10 21/10 Away 6/4
Sky Bet Championship
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Nottingham Forest
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 21/10
Derby County 0 0 19:45 Reading
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 11/5
Fulham 0 0 19:45 Swansea City
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 15/2
Luton Town 0 0 19:45 Coventry City
Home 17/10 9/4 Away 13/8
Millwall 0 0 19:45 Bristol City
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Peterborough United 0 0 19:45 Bournemouth
Home 4/1 3/1 Away 8/13
The Women's FA Cup
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0 0 19:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Manchester City Women 0 0 19:00 Leicester City Women
Arsenal Women 0 0 19:15 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Birmingham City Women 0 0 19:45 Chelsea Women
Scottish Championship
Raith Rovers 0 0 19:05 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Rayo Vallecano Femenino 0 0 16:30 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 16:30 Madrid CF Femenino
Levante Femenino 0 0 17:00 Eibar Femenino
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 17:00 Barcelona Femeni
Real Madrid Femenino 0 0 18:00 Real Sociedad Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 18:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 19:00 Alavés Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 19:00 Granadilla Tenerife Femenino
Southern Premier League
Gosport Borough P P 19:45 Wimborne Town
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Wingate & Finchley
Norwegian Eliteserien
Stabaek 0 0 18:00 Stromsgodset

