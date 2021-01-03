Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2021

Saturday 3rd April

Premier League
Chelsea 1 2 12:30 West Bromwich Albion
Bet on Football with
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Home 8/15 16/5 Away 5/1
Leicester City 0 0 17:30 Manchester City
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 8/13
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 Liverpool
Home 15/8 13/5 Away 13/10
Sky Bet Championship
Huddersfield Town 1 0 12:30 Brentford
Sky Bet League Two
Southend United 0 1 13:00 Carlisle United
Home 23/10 21/10 Away 6/5
FA Women's Super League
Reading Women 0 0 14:00 West Ham United Women
German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 14:30 Schalke
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 Cologne
RB Leipzig 0 0 17:30 Bayern Munich
Home 19/10 13/5 Away 13/10
M'gladbach 0 0 19:30 SC Freiburg
Scottish Cup
Dumbarton 0 0 12:15 Aberdeen
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Brora 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Dundee 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Morton
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Formartine United 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Fraserburgh 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Celtic 0 0 19:30 Falkirk
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Scottish League 1
Clyde P P 15:00 Partick Thistle
Postponed : Other
Dumbarton P P 15:00 Cove Rangers
Postponed : Other
East Fife P P 15:00 Montrose
Postponed : Other
Falkirk P P 15:00 Airdrieonians
Postponed : Other
Peterhead P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Other
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Brechin City P P 15:00 Stirling Albion
Postponed : Other
Cowdenbeath P P 15:00 Annan Athletic
Postponed : Other
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Edinburgh City P P 15:00 Stranraer
Postponed : Other
Elgin City P P 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Postponed : Other
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Queen's Park P P 15:00 Albion Rovers
Postponed : Other
Dutch Eredivisie
VVV-Venlo 0 0 17:45 Groningen
FC Twente 0 0 19:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Willem II 0 0 19:00 AZ Alkmaar
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 20:00 PEC Zwolle
League of Ireland Premier Division
Bohemians 0 0 18:00 St Patricks Athletic
Derry City 0 0 18:00 Waterford United
Drogheda 0 0 18:00 Finn Harps
French Ligue 1
Monaco 2 0 12:00 Metz
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 16:00 Lille
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 4/1
RC Lens 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Spanish La Liga
Granada 0 2 13:00 Villarreal
Real Madrid 0 0 15:15 Eibar
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 8/1
Osasuna 0 0 17:30 Getafe
Italian Serie A
AC Milan 1 1 11:30 Sampdoria FT
Atalanta 0 0 14:00 Udinese
Benevento 0 0 14:00 Parma
Cagliari 0 0 14:00 Verona
Genoa 0 0 14:00 Fiorentina
Lazio 0 0 14:00 Spezia
Napoli 0 0 14:00 Crotone
Sassuolo 0 0 14:00 Roma
Torino 0 0 17:00 Juventus
Home 11/2 7/2 Away 4/9
Bologna 0 0 19:45 Inter Milan
Home 13/2 17/4 Away 4/11
Polish Ekstraklasa
TBC 0 0 00:00 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala
Legia Warsaw 0 0 16:30 Pogon Szczecin
Cracovia 0 0 19:00 Lech Poznan
Belgian First Division A
KV Oostende 0 0 15:15 Waasland Beveren
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 17:30 Mechelen
KV Kortrijk 0 0 19:45 Club Brugge
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Rio Ave 0 0 18:00 Gil Vicente
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Santa Clara
Hungarian Liga
Paksi SE 0 0 13:45 MTK Budapest
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 16:00 Diosgyor VTK
Budapest Honved 0 0 18:30 Ujpesti Football Club
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 13:00 Apollon Smyrnis
OFI 0 0 15:15 PAS Giannina
Larissa FC 0 0 17:30 Panetolikos
League of Ireland First Division
Cobh Ramblers 0 0 19:00 U.C.D
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Larne 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 17:30 Linfield

©2021 Sky UK