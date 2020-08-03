Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
19:45
Concord Rangers
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
19:45
Billericay Town
Chesham
P
P
19:30
Beaconsfield
Dorchester
P
P
19:30
Truro City
Harrow Borough
P
P
19:45
Hayes & Yeading
Metropolitan Police
0
0
19:45
Hendon
Salisbury FC
P
P
19:45
Gosport Borough
Swindon Supermarine
P
P
19:45
Hartley Wintney
Weston-s-Mare
0
0
19:45
Merthyr Town
Alfreton Town
0
0
19:45
AFC Fylde
Farsley
0
0
19:45
Leamington
Kettering Town
0
0
19:45
Southport
Atherton Collieries
P
P
19:45
Matlock Town
Buxton
0
0
19:45
Stafford Rangers
FC United of Manchester
0
0
19:45
Warrington Town
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
19:45
South Shields
Grantham
0
0
19:45
Stalybridge
Hyde
0
0
19:45
Lancaster City
Morpeth Town
0
0
19:45
Bamber Bridge
Nantwich Town
0
0
19:45
Mickleover Sports
Whitby Town
0
0
19:45
Ashton Utd
Bowers & Pitsea
P
P
19:45
Cray Wanderers
Enfield Town
0
0
19:45
Brightlingsea Regent
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
19:45
Hornchurch
Horsham
0
0
19:45
Corinthian Casuals
Lewes
P
P
19:45
Carshalton Athletic
Margate
P
P
19:45
East Thurrock United
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
19:45
Cheshunt
Panathinaikos
1
0
15:15
Apollon Smyrnis
FT