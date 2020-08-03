Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2020

Tuesday 3rd November

UEFA Champions League
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 1 17:55 Atletico Madrid
Home 9/1 19/5 Away 1/3
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 6 17:55 M'gladbach FT
Atalanta 0 0 20:00 Liverpool
Home 2/1 3/1 Away 11/10
FC Midtjylland 0 0 20:00 Ajax
FC Porto 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Olympiakos FC
Home 2/11 11/2 Away 14/1
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Home 1/1 11/4 Away 23/10
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 20:00 Bayern Munich
Home 13/2 19/4 Away 1/3
Sky Bet Championship
Brentford 1 0 19:00 Swansea City
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 19/5
Huddersfield Town 1 0 19:00 Bristol City
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 9/5
Norwich City 0 0 19:00 Millwall
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 13/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 19:00 Bournemouth
Home 29/10 12/5 Away 19/20
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 19:45 Middlesbrough
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 2/1
Cardiff City 0 0 19:45 Barnsley
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 13/5
Sky Bet League One
Shrewsbury Town 0 1 18:00 Burton Albion
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 2/1
Blackpool 0 0 19:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 1/2 3/1 Away 5/1
Bristol Rovers 0 1 19:00 Peterborough United
Home 16/5 11/4 Away 3/4
Charlton Athletic 2 2 19:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 29/20 23/10 Away 17/10
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 19:00 Gillingham
Home 5/6 11/4 Away 14/5
Lincoln City 0 1 19:00 Portsmouth
Home 15/8 13/5 Away 6/5
Oxford United 1 1 19:00 Rochdale
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 100/30
Plymouth Argyle 3 2 19:00 Swindon Town
Home 10/11 11/4 Away 12/5
Sunderland 1 0 19:00 Ipswich Town
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 100/30
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 19:45 Doncaster Rovers
Home 12/5 5/2 Away 1/1
Hull City P P 19:45 Accrington Stanley
Postponed : Other
Northampton Town 0 0 19:45 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 3/1 12/5 Away 17/20
Sky Bet League Two
Oldham Athletic 1 1 18:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 16/5 11/4 Away 3/4
Morecambe 2 1 18:30 Exeter City
Home 5/2 5/2 Away 19/20
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 19:00 Mansfield Town
Home 7/4 2/1 Away 6/4
Bradford City 3 0 19:00 Southend United
Home 1/2 3/1 Away 21/4
Cambridge United 1 1 19:00 Salford City
Home 29/20 23/10 Away 17/10
Carlisle United 1 0 19:00 Newport County AFC
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 29/20
Colchester United 1 0 19:00 Stevenage
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 9/5
Forest Green Rovers 1 1 19:00 Leyton Orient
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 29/10
Grimsby Town 0 0 19:00 Barrow
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 13/10
Harrogate Town 0 0 19:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Port Vale P P 19:00 Scunthorpe United
Postponed : Other
Walsall 0 0 19:00 Crawley Town
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 2/1
Scottish League 1
Dumbarton 1 0 19:00 Clyde
National League
Barnet P P 19:00 Hartlepool United
Postponed : Other
The FA Trophy
Bishops Stortford 0 0 19:45 Brentwood Town
Coalville Town 0 0 19:45 Matlock Town
Marlow 0 0 19:45 Berkhamsted
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Truro City
Uxbridge 0 0 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
FA WSL Cup
Chelsea Women 0 0 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Coventry United Ladies P P 19:45 Aston Villa Ladies
National League South
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 19:45 Concord Rangers
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 19:45 Billericay Town
Southern Premier League
Chesham P P 19:30 Beaconsfield
Dorchester P P 19:30 Truro City
Yate P P 19:30 Taunton
Harrow Borough P P 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
Metropolitan Police 0 0 19:45 Hendon
Salisbury FC P P 19:45 Gosport Borough
Swindon Supermarine P P 19:45 Hartley Wintney
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Farsley 0 0 19:45 Leamington
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 Southport
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries P P 19:45 Matlock Town
Buxton 0 0 19:45 Stafford Rangers
FC United of Manchester 0 0 19:45 Warrington Town
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Grantham 0 0 19:45 Stalybridge
Hyde 0 0 19:45 Lancaster City
Morpeth Town 0 0 19:45 Bamber Bridge
Nantwich Town 0 0 19:45 Mickleover Sports
Whitby Town 0 0 19:45 Ashton Utd
Isthmian League
Bowers & Pitsea P P 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Enfield Town 0 0 19:45 Brightlingsea Regent
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 19:45 Hornchurch
Horsham 0 0 19:45 Corinthian Casuals
Lewes P P 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Margate P P 19:45 East Thurrock United
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 1 0 15:15 Apollon Smyrnis FT

©2020 Sky UK