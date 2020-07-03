Basford United
P
P
15:00
Hyde
Warrington Town
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Witton Albion
0
0
15:00
Basford United
Salisbury FC
0
0
15:00
Beaconsfield
Santa Clara
0
0
16:00
Gil Vicente
FC Porto
0
0
18:30
Maritimo
Aberystwyth Town
0
0
14:30
Barry Town
Bala Town FC
0
0
14:30
Haverfordwest County
Cefn Druids
0
0
14:30
Connah's Quay Nomads
Penybont
0
0
14:30
Newtown AFC
The New Saints FC
0
0
14:30
Flint Town United
Cardiff Metropolitan University
0
0
17:15
Caernarfon Town
TBC
0
0
00:00
Legia Warsaw
Zaglebie Lubin
0
0
19:00
Gornik Zabrze
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
East Thurrock United
Cheshunt
P
P
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Corinthian Casuals
P
P
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Kingstonian
Leatherhead
0
0
15:00
Margate
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Sarpsborg
0
0
17:00
Stabaek
Valerenga
0
0
19:30
Mjondalen
Hacken
0
0
14:00
Falkenberg
Orebro
0
0
14:00
IF Elfsborg
Diosgyor VTK
0
0
18:30
Paksi SE
Panetolikos
0
0
17:30
Asteras Tripoli
Chievo
1
1
13:15
Salernitana
Reggina
0
0
15:15
Pescara
Venezia
0
0
15:15
Frosinone
Vicenza
0
0
15:15
Pordenone
Virtus Entella
0
0
15:15
Reggiana
Cobh Ramblers
0
0
19:00
Cabinteely
Longford Town
0
0
19:30
Galway United FC