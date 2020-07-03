Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

October 2020

October 2020

Saturday 3rd October

Premier League
Chelsea 4 0 12:30 Crystal Palace FT
Everton 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Leeds United 0 0 17:30 Manchester City
Newcastle United 0 0 20:00 Burnley
Sky Bet Championship
Norwich City 0 1 12:30 Derby County FT
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Reading 0 0 15:00 Watford
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Oxford United P P 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Postponed : Other
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Grimsby Town P P 15:00 Bradford City
Postponed : Other
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 SC Freiburg
Cologne 0 0 14:30 M'gladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Stuttgart 0 0 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
RB Leipzig 0 0 17:30 Schalke
National League
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Dover 0 0 15:00 Notts County
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Macclesfield Town 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Woking 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 17:30 Yeovil Town
FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa Ladies 0 6 12:30 Everton Ladies FT
Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 15:30 Heracles Almelo
RKC Waalwijk P P 17:45 PEC Zwolle
Postponed : Other
VVV-Venlo 0 0 19:00 ADO Den Haag
FC Twente 0 0 20:00 Emmen
League of Ireland Premier Division
Cork City 0 0 17:00 St Patricks Athletic
Shelbourne 0 0 19:30 Bohemians
Sligo Rovers P P 20:45 Derry City
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 St Etienne
Nice 0 0 20:00 Nantes
Spanish La Liga
Real Valladolid 1 2 12:00 Eibar FT
Atletico Madrid 0 0 15:00 Villarreal
Elche 0 0 17:30 SD Huesca
Real Sociedad 0 0 17:30 Getafe
Valencia 0 0 20:00 Real Betis
Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 1 0 14:00 Crotone
Genoa P P 17:00 Torino
Postponed : Other
Udinese 0 0 19:45 Roma
Chinese Super League
Dalian Yifang P P 08:30 Tianjin Teda
Postponed : Other
Guangzhou R&F P P 12:35 Hebei China Fortune FC
Postponed : Other
Shanghai SIPG P P 12:35 Jiangsu Suning FC
Postponed : Other
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright P P 12:35 Shandong Luneng
Postponed : Other
American MLS League
Orlando City SC 0 0 21:30 New York Red Bulls
Northern Premier League
Basford United P P 15:00 Hyde
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Southern Premier League
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Santa Clara 0 0 16:00 Gil Vicente
FC Porto 0 0 18:30 Maritimo
Tondela 0 0 21:00 Braga
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Bala Town FC 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Cefn Druids 0 0 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Penybont 0 0 14:30 Newtown AFC
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Flint Town United
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 17:15 Caernarfon Town
Polish Ekstraklasa
TBC 0 0 00:00 Legia Warsaw
Zaglebie Lubin 0 0 19:00 Gornik Zabrze
Isthmian League
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 East Thurrock United
Cheshunt P P 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Corinthian Casuals P P 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Margate
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Norwegian Eliteserien
Sarpsborg 0 0 17:00 Stabaek
Valerenga 0 0 19:30 Mjondalen
Swedish Allsvenskan
Hacken 0 0 14:00 Falkenberg
Orebro 0 0 14:00 IF Elfsborg
Hungarian Liga
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 18:30 Paksi SE
Greek Super League
Panetolikos 0 0 17:30 Asteras Tripoli
Italian Serie B
Chievo 1 1 13:15 Salernitana
Ascoli 0 0 15:15 Lecce
Empoli 0 0 15:15 Monza
Reggina 0 0 15:15 Pescara
Spal 0 0 15:15 Cosenza
Venezia 0 0 15:15 Frosinone
Vicenza 0 0 15:15 Pordenone
Virtus Entella 0 0 15:15 Reggiana
League of Ireland First Division
Cobh Ramblers 0 0 19:00 Cabinteely
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Galway United FC

