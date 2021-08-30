Hereford FC
0
0
19:45
Kettering Town
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
19:45
Cray Wanderers
Horsham
0
0
19:45
Wingate & Finchley
Merstham
0
0
19:45
Bishops Stortford
Potters Bar Town
0
0
19:45
Carshalton Athletic
Atherton Collieries
P
P
19:45
Ashton Utd
Morpeth Town
0
0
19:45
Basford United
Nantwich Town
P
P
19:45
Gainsborough Trinity
Oxford City
0
0
19:45
Ebbsfleet United
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
19:45
St Albans
Hartley Wintney
P
P
19:30
Poole Town
Harrow Borough
P
P
19:45
Hayes & Yeading
Hendon
0
0
19:45
Metropolitan Police
Kings Langley
P
P
19:45
Walton Casuals
Weston-s-Mare
P
P
19:45
Swindon Supermarine
Cremonese
1
1
17:00
Frosinone
FT
Pisa
1
1
17:00
Perugia
FT
Monza
4
1
19:30
Cosenza
FT
Pordenone
2
0
19:30
Alessandria
FT
Reggina
1
2
19:30
Ascoli
FT
Vicenza
2
3
19:30
Benevento
FT