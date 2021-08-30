Football Fixtures

November 2021

Tuesday 30th November

Premier League
Newcastle United 1 1 19:30 Norwich City FT
Leeds United 0 0 20:15 Crystal Palace
Scottish Premiership
Motherwell 1 0 19:45 Dundee United
Scottish Challenge Cup
Cove Rangers 5 1 19:45 Rangers B FT
Hamilton Academical 2 3 19:45 Kilmarnock
Spanish Copa del Rey
Cayón 0 2 15:00 SD Huesca FT
Marchamalo 0 1 15:00 Real Valladolid FT
Náxara 0 1 17:30 FC Andorra FT
CD Laguna 0 7 18:00 Granada FT
Unami CP 0 3 18:00 Alaves FT
Victoria CF 0 8 18:00 Villarreal FT
Racing Rioja 0 2 19:00 Cartagena FT
Teruel 0 1 19:00 Alcorcón FT
Unión Ceares 0 1 19:00 Sporting Gijon FT
Atlético Sanluqueño 2 0 19:30 Sabadell FT
Albacete 1 1 20:00 Racing Club Ferrol
CD Badajoz 0 2 20:00 Alcoyano
CD Ebro 0 4 20:00 Celta Vigo
Joventut Mollerussa 1 5 20:00 Getafe
Montijo 0 0 20:00 Burgos CF
Águilas 1 1 20:00 Almeria
Papa John's Trophy
Bolton Wanderers 1 0 19:00 Fleetwood Town FT
Cambridge United 2 0 19:00 Walsall FT
Carlisle United 1 1 19:00 Lincoln City FT
Carlisle United win 4-3 on penalties.
Charlton Athletic 2 1 19:00 Aston Villa U21 FT
Forest Green Rovers 1 1 19:00 Chelsea U21 FT
Chelsea U21 win 4-1 on penalties.
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:00 Milton Keynes Dons FT
Milton Keynes Dons win 5-4 on penalties.
Rotherham United 1 1 19:00 Port Vale FT
Rotherham United win 5-3 on penalties.
Accrington Stanley 1 1 19:45 Wigan Athletic
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 Stevenage
Swindon Town 1 2 19:45 Colchester United
Tranmere Rovers P P 19:45 Harrogate Town
Postponed : Other
National League
Wrexham 0 2 19:45 Yeovil Town
The FA Trophy
Farsley 0 0 19:45 Stalybridge
Matlock Town 0 0 19:45 Marske Utd
Southport 0 0 19:45 Darlington
Spennymoor Town 0 0 19:45 Chorley
Whitby Town 0 0 19:45 Nantwich Town
Women's International Friendlies
Australia Women 1 1 09:05 USA Women FT
Korea Republic Women 0 2 10:00 New Zealand Women FT
Ecuador Women 2 2 20:00 Argentina Women
Mexico Women 0 0 22:30 Canada Women
Women's World Cup Qualifying
Bosnia and Herzegovina Women 1 0 12:00 Malta Women FT
Azerbaijan Women 1 0 14:00 Montenegro Women FT
Bulgaria Women 1 4 14:00 Serbia Women FT
Kosovo Women 1 3 15:00 Albania Women FT
Turkey Women 3 2 15:00 Israel Women FT
Croatia Women 4 0 16:00 Moldova Women FT
Czech Republic Women P P 16:00 Belarus Women
Postponed : Other
Lithuania Women 0 7 16:30 Switzerland Women FT
Romania Women 0 5 16:30 Italy Ladies FT
Cyprus Women 0 4 17:00 Iceland Women FT
Denmark Ladies 3 1 17:00 Russia Ladies FT
Hungary Women 4 2 17:00 Ukraine Women FT
Slovenia Women 0 0 17:00 Greece Women FT
Portugal Women 1 3 18:00 Germany Women FT
Sweden Women 3 0 18:00 Slovakia Women FT
England Women 20 0 19:00 Latvia Women FT
Luxembourg Women 0 8 19:00 Austria Women FT
Republic of Ireland Women 11 0 19:00 Georgia Women FT
Belgium Women 4 0 19:30 Poland Women FT
Spain Women 7 0 20:00 Scotland Women
France Women 1 0 20:10 Wales Women
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 19:45 Glentoran
Crusaders 0 0 19:45 Portadown
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 19:45 Glenavon
Larne 0 0 19:45 Cliftonville
Linfield 0 0 19:45 Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 19:45 Ballymena United
Italian Serie A
Atalanta 4 0 17:30 Venezia FT
Fiorentina 3 1 17:30 Sampdoria FT
Salernitana 0 2 19:45 Juventus
Verona 0 0 19:45 Cagliari
National League North
Hereford FC 0 0 19:45 Kettering Town
Isthmian League
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Horsham 0 0 19:45 Wingate & Finchley
Merstham 0 0 19:45 Bishops Stortford
Potters Bar Town 0 0 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Braga 3 0 20:15 Vizela
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries P P 19:45 Ashton Utd
Morpeth Town 0 0 19:45 Basford United
Nantwich Town P P 19:45 Gainsborough Trinity
National League South
Oxford City 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Southern Premier League South
Hartley Wintney P P 19:30 Poole Town
Harrow Borough P P 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
Hendon 0 0 19:45 Metropolitan Police
Kings Langley P P 19:45 Walton Casuals
Weston-s-Mare P P 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
Italian Serie B
Cremonese 1 1 17:00 Frosinone FT
Pisa 1 1 17:00 Perugia FT
Monza 4 1 19:30 Cosenza FT
Pordenone 2 0 19:30 Alessandria FT
Reggina 1 2 19:30 Ascoli FT
Spal 1 3 19:30 Lecce FT
Vicenza 2 3 19:30 Benevento FT

