Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2021

Thursday 30th September

UEFA Europa League
Antwerp 0 0 17:45 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 9/4 14/5 Away 19/20
Fenerbahce 0 0 17:45 Olympiakos FC
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 15/8
Legia Warsaw 0 0 17:45 Leicester City
Home 11/2 100/30 Away 1/2
Lyon 0 0 17:45 Brondby
Home 1/5 11/2 Away 11/1
Napoli 0 0 17:45 Spartak Moscow
Home 1/8 7/1 Away 16/1
Real Sociedad 0 0 17:45 Monaco
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Sparta Prague 0 0 17:45 Rangers
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Sturm Graz 0 0 17:45 PSV Eindhoven
Home 3/1 14/5 Away 3/4
Braga 0 0 20:00 FC Midtjylland
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Celtic 0 0 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 13/5 14/5 Away 5/6
Ferencvaros 0 0 20:00 Real Betis
Home 16/5 14/5 Away 8/11
Genk 0 0 20:00 Dinamo Zagreb
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
Lazio 0 0 20:00 Lokomotiv Moscow
Home 2/7 17/4 Away 8/1
Ludogorets 0 0 20:00 Crvena Zvezda
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Galatasaray
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 19/5
West Ham United 0 0 20:00 Rapid Wien
Home 1/6 13/2 Away 14/1
International Match
Egypt 0 0 19:00 Liberia
UEFA Europa Conference League
AA Gent 0 0 17:45 Anorthosis Famagusta
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 FK Jablonec
Alashkert FC 0 0 17:45 HJK Helsinki
CFR Cluj-Napoca 0 0 17:45 Randers FC
CSKA Sofia 0 0 17:45 Bodo/Glimt
FC Zorya Luhansk 0 0 17:45 Roma
Linz ASK 0 0 17:45 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Partizan Belgrade 0 0 17:45 FC Flora Tallinn
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 20:00 Maccabi Haifa (Isr)
Basel 0 0 20:00 Kairat Almaty
FC Copenhagen 0 0 20:00 Lincoln Red Imps
Feyenoord 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
Omonia Nicosia 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
PAOK Salonika 0 0 20:00 SK Slovan Bratislava
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 NS Mura
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 20:00 Rennes
American MLS League
Atlanta United FC 1 0 00:00 Inter Miami CF FT
Toronto FC 3 2 00:00 FC Cincinnati FT
CF Montréal 1 4 00:30 New England Revolution FT
D.C. United 3 1 00:30 Minnesota United FC FT
New York Red Bulls 1 1 00:30 Philadelphia Union FT
Chicago Fire 2 0 01:00 New York City FC FT
FC Dallas 1 3 01:00 Sporting Kansas City FT
Nashville SC 2 2 01:30 Orlando City SC FT
Colorado Rapids 3 0 02:00 Austin FC FT
Houston Dynamo 0 0 02:00 Vancouver Whitecaps FT
Real Salt Lake 2 1 02:30 Los Angeles Galaxy FT
Los Angeles Football Club 1 2 03:30 Portland Timbers FT
San Jose Earthquakes 1 3 03:30 Seattle Sounders FC FT
Finnish Veikkausliga
FC Haka 0 0 16:30 HIFK Helsinki

