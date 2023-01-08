Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

January 2023

Saturday 7th January

The FA Cup
Crystal Palace 0 0 12:30 Southampton
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 7/2
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 12:30 Birmingham City
Home 100/30 13/5 Away 3/4
Gillingham 0 0 12:30 Leicester City
Home 11/1 5/1 Away 2/9
Preston North End 0 0 12:30 Huddersfield Town
Home 1/1 9/4 Away 13/5
Reading 0 0 12:30 Watford
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 12:30 Portsmouth
Home 1/8 15/2 Away 18/1
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 100/30 14/5 Away 7/10
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 7/4 9/4 Away 29/20
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 8/5 23/10 Away 8/5
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 4/7
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 29/10 13/5 Away 5/6
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 19/5 3/1 Away 3/5
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 17/4
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 4/1 29/10 Away 3/5
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 6/4
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 13/5 23/10 Away 1/1
Brentford 0 0 17:30 West Ham United
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Coventry City 0 0 17:30 Wrexham
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
Grimsby Town 0 0 17:30 Burton Albion
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 17/10
Luton Town 0 0 17:30 Wigan Athletic
Home 7/10 5/2 Away 15/4
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 18:00 Newcastle United
Home 6/1 18/5 Away 4/9
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 3/10 9/2 Away 17/2
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 4/1
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Home 1/16 11/1 Away 28/1
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 13/8 11/5 Away 8/5
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Home 17/10 12/5 Away 7/5
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 7/5 21/10 Away 7/4
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 18/5
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Home 19/10 12/5 Away 23/20
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Morton
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 5/2
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Sky Bet League One
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 11/4
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 19/10 12/5 Away 5/4
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 8/5
Sky Bet League Two
Salford City 0 0 12:30 Northampton Town
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 9/5 11/5 Away 29/20
Gillingham P P 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 23/20 9/4 Away 23/10
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 15/4
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 11/5 11/5 Away 6/5
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 9/4
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Aldershot Town P P 15:00 Chesterfield
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Woking
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
York City 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 15:30 Heerenveen
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 9/2
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 19:00 Go Ahead Eagles
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 17/10
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 20:00 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 2/9 21/4 Away 19/2
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Alavés Femenino 0 0 11:00 Valencia Femenino
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 11:00 Levante Femenino
FC Barcelona Women 0 0 17:15 Sevilla Femenino
Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 0 0 15:15 Real Madrid
Home 5/2 13/5 Away 1/1
Real Mallorca 0 0 17:30 Real Valladolid
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 16/5
Espanyol 0 0 20:00 Girona
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 19/10
Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 0 0 14:00 Sassuolo
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 19/5
Juventus 0 0 17:00 Udinese
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 4/1
Monza 0 0 19:45 Inter Milan
Home 5/1 100/30 Away 1/2
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Yate 0 0 15:00 North Leigh
Welsh Premier League
Penybont 0 0 12:45 Caernarfon Town
Airbus UK Broughton 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Herne Bay 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Margate 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Northern Premier League
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Marine
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Belper Town
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Slough
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Arouca 0 0 15:30 Estoril
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 18:00 Rio Ave
Casa Pia AC 0 0 20:30 FC Porto
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Banbury
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Southport
Coupe de France
Evreux 0 0 12:00 Bastia
Grasse 0 0 12:00 La Tamponnaise
Avranches 0 0 14:30 Brest
ESA Linas Montlhery 0 0 14:30 RC Lens
Lyon 0 0 14:30 Metz
Marseille 0 0 14:30 Hyères
Strasbourg Koenigshoffen 0 0 14:30 Clermont
AF Virois 0 0 17:00 Nantes
Le Puy Foot 43 0 0 17:00 Nice
Monaco 0 0 17:00 Rodez
Plabennec 0 0 17:00 Vannes
Thaon ES 0 0 17:00 Amiens
US Granvillaise 0 0 17:00 Niort
Villerupt Thil 0 0 17:00 FCD Annecy
Bordeaux 0 0 19:45 Rennes
Belgian First Division A
KAS Eupen 0 0 15:00 Charleroi
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:15 Westerlo
KV Oostende 0 0 17:15 RFC Seraing
Antwerp 0 0 19:45 AA Gent
Greek Super League
Levadiakos 0 0 15:30 PAS Giannina
Lamia 0 0 17:30 PAOK Salonika

