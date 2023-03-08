Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2023

Tuesday 7th March

UEFA Champions League
Benfica 5 1 20:00 Club Brugge FT
Agg:7 - 1
Bet on Football with
Chelsea 2 0 20:00 Borussia Dortmund
Agg:2 - 1
Scottish Championship
Morton 1 3 19:45 Ayr United FT
Scottish League 1
Dunfermline Athletic 2 0 19:45 Falkirk FT
Sky Bet Championship
Huddersfield Town 0 0 19:45 Bristol City FT
Reading 0 1 20:00 Sheffield United FT
West Bromwich Albion 1 0 20:00 Wigan Athletic
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 3 1 19:45 Portsmouth FT
Cambridge United 1 1 19:45 Morecambe FT
Cheltenham Town 0 0 19:45 Lincoln City FT
Ipswich Town 3 0 19:45 Accrington Stanley FT
Peterborough United 2 1 19:45 Shrewsbury Town FT
Wycombe Wanderers 2 0 19:45 Fleetwood Town FT
Plymouth Argyle 2 1 20:00 Derby County FT
Scottish League 2
Dumbarton P P 19:45 Stirling Albion
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Sky Bet League Two
Doncaster Rovers 0 2 19:45 Harrogate Town FT
Grimsby Town 1 1 19:45 Newport County AFC FT
Stockport County 0 0 19:45 Gillingham FT
Sutton United 3 0 19:45 Crawley Town FT
Walsall 0 0 19:45 Bradford City FT
National League
Bromley 0 3 19:45 York City FT
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 4 19:45 Wrexham FT
Dorking Wanderers 2 1 19:45 Barnet FT
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 FC Halifax FT
Maidenhead United 0 1 19:45 Boreham Wood FT
Oldham Athletic 1 0 19:45 Woking FT
Scunthorpe United 2 0 19:45 Altrincham FT
Solihull Moors 3 2 19:45 Torquay United FT
Southend United 1 2 19:45 Chesterfield FT
Wealdstone 2 1 19:45 Maidstone Utd FT
Yeovil Town 1 0 19:45 Eastleigh FT
UEFA Europa Conference League
Lazio 1 2 17:45 AZ Alkmaar FT
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 1 5 19:45 Glentoran FT
Coleraine 3 1 19:45 Ballymena United FT
Larne 0 0 19:45 Linfield FT
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 19:45 Canvey Island
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
Hastings United 0 0 19:45 Enfield Town
Herne Bay 0 0 19:45 Horsham
Hornchurch 0 0 19:45 Kingstonian
Potters Bar Town 0 0 19:45 Margate
National League North
AFC Telford United 0 0 19:45 Bradford P A
Alfreton Town 0 0 19:45 Banbury
Boston United 0 0 19:45 Spennymoor Town
Brackley Town 0 0 19:45 Leamington
Buxton 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Chester FC 0 0 19:45 Kidderminster Harriers
Chorley 0 0 19:45 Hereford FC
Darlington P P 19:45 Curzon Ashton
Gloucester 0 0 19:45 Kettering Town
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 19:45 Farsley
Peterborough Sports P P 19:45 Scarborough Athletic
Southport 0 0 19:45 Blyth Spartans
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 19:45 Belper Town
Marske Utd 0 0 19:45 Morpeth Town
Matlock Town 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Southern Premier League South
Bracknell Town 0 0 19:45 Salisbury FC
Chesham 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
Harrow Borough 0 0 19:45 Tiverton Town
Metropolitan Police 0 0 19:45 North Leigh
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 19:45 Gosport Borough
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 19:45 Beaconsfield
National League South
Bath City 0 0 19:45 Hemel Hempstead
Concord Rangers 0 0 19:45 Slough
Dover 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 19:45 Tonbridge Angels
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 19:45 Worthing
Farnborough 0 0 19:45 Welling United
Hungerford Town 0 0 19:45 Dartford
Oxford City 0 0 19:45 Braintree Town
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Hampton & Richmond
Weymouth 0 0 19:45 Chippenham Town

©2023 Sky UK