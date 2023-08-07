Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2023

Tuesday 7th November

UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 17:45 Newcastle United
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 17:45 Barcelona
AC Milan 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 2/1 5/2 Away 13/10
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Celtic
Home 4/11 17/4 Away 13/2
Crvena Zvezda 0 0 20:00 RB Leipzig
Home 17/4 7/2 Away 11/20
FC Porto 0 0 20:00 Antwerp
Home 2/7 9/2 Away 9/1
Lazio 0 0 20:00 Feyenoord
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 13/8
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 BSC Young Boys Bern
Home 1/25 14/1 Away 33/1
Sky Bet Championship
Rotherham United 0 0 20:00 Ipswich Town
Home 21/4 100/30 Away 1/2
Sky Bet League One
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Home 14/5 5/2 Away 10/11
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Peterborough United
Home 15/8 5/2 Away 5/4
Reading 0 0 20:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 29/20
Sky Bet League Two
Colchester United 0 0 19:45 Swindon Town
Home 7/4 13/5 Away 5/4
Scottish Premiership
St. Johnstone 0 0 19:45 Motherwell
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 13/8
EFL Trophy
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 19:00 Crystal Palace U21
Barrow 0 0 19:00 Liverpool U21
Cambridge United 0 0 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur U21
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 19:00 Burton Albion
Fleetwood Town 0 0 19:00 Leicester City U21
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 19:00 Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Gillingham 0 0 19:00 Fulham U21
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:00 Portsmouth
Lincoln City 0 0 19:00 Notts County
Mansfield Town 0 0 19:00 Everton U21
Oxford United 0 0 19:00 Chelsea U21
Cheltenham Town 0 0 19:30 West Ham United U21
Wrexham 0 0 19:30 Port Vale
Crawley Town 0 0 19:45 Aston Villa U21
Scottish Challenge Cup
Rangers B 0 0 19:45 Airdrieonians
The FA Trophy
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Bracknell Town
Southern Premier League Central
Coalville Town 0 0 19:45 St Ives Town
Halesowen Town 0 0 19:45 Nuneaton
Leamington 0 0 19:45 Kettering Town
Needham Market 0 0 19:45 Berkhamsted
American MLS League
Real Salt Lake 1 1 02:00 Houston Dynamo FT
Real Salt Lake win 5-4 on penalties.
National League North
Banbury 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
Bishops Stortford 0 0 19:45 Alfreton Town
Blyth Spartans 0 0 19:45 Southport
Chester FC P P 19:45 Tamworth
Farsley 0 0 19:45 Boston United
Hereford FC 0 0 19:45 Brackley Town
Peterborough Sports 0 0 19:45 Darlington
Rushall Olympic 0 0 19:45 Kings Lynn Town
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 19:45 Chorley
South Shields 0 0 19:45 Buxton
Spennymoor Town 0 0 19:45 Curzon Ashton
Northern Premier League
Hyde 0 0 19:45 Whitby Town
Worksop 0 0 19:45 Morpeth Town
Southern Premier League South
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 19:45 Chesham
Winchester City 0 0 19:45 Tiverton Town
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 19:45 Chatham Town
Margate 0 0 19:45 Haringey Borough
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Chippenham Town 0 0 19:45 Farnborough
Dartford 0 0 19:45 Chelmsford
Dover 0 0 19:45 Welling United
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Eastbourne Borough
Slough 0 0 19:45 Truro City
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 19:45 Hampton & Richmond
Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Yeovil Town
Weymouth 0 0 19:45 Bath City
Worthing 0 0 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville

