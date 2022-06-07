Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2022

Wednesday 7th September

UEFA Champions League
Ajax 0 0 17:45 Rangers
Home 2/5 4/1 Away 6/1
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:45 Sporting Lisbon
Home 1/1 13/5 Away 5/2
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 FC Porto
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 100/30
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 FC Viktoria Plzen
Home 1/25 14/1 Away 33/1
Club Brugge 0 0 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 12/5 29/10 Away 19/20
Inter Milan 0 0 20:00 Bayern Munich
Home 3/1 16/5 Away 3/4
Napoli 0 0 20:00 Liverpool
Home 23/10 11/4 Away 21/20
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Home 1/2 7/2 Away 5/1
Women's International Friendlies
New Zealand Women 2 1 01:00 Philippines Women FT
Colombia Women 2 0 01:30 Costa Rica Women FT
French Ligue 1
Lorient 0 0 18:00 Lyon
Home 7/2 16/5 Away 4/6

©2022 Sky UK