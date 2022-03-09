Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2022

Tuesday 8th March

UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
Home 1/7 7/1 Away 14/1
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Home 4/7 18/5 Away 19/5
Sky Bet Championship
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Stoke City
Home 11/5 21/10 Away 11/8
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 19:45 Millwall
Home 11/10 21/10 Away 29/10
Bournemouth 0 0 19:45 Peterborough United
Home 2/9 21/4 Away 11/1
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Luton Town
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 12/5
Sheffield United 0 0 19:45 Middlesbrough
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 13/5
Swansea City 0 0 19:45 Fulham
Home 17/4 11/4 Away 4/6
Sky Bet League One
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 19:45 Portsmouth
Home 4/1 14/5 Away 8/13
Ipswich Town 0 0 19:45 Lincoln City
Home 4/7 14/5 Away 9/2
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 19:45 Cheltenham Town
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 19:45 AFC Wimbledon
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 15/4
Sunderland 0 0 19:45 Fleetwood Town
Home 1/2 3/1 Away 5/1
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 20:00 Morecambe
Home 8/13 29/10 Away 19/5
Sky Bet League Two
Crawley Town 0 0 19:45 Bristol Rovers
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 29/20
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Swindon Town
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle 0 0 19:45 Queen Of The South
Home 11/20 29/10 Away 4/1
Papa John's Trophy
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Sutton United
Scottish League 2
Stenhousemuir 0 0 19:30 Kelty Hearts
Stirling Albion 0 0 19:45 Cowdenbeath
National League
Altrincham 0 0 19:45 Weymouth
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 19:45 Woking
Maidenhead United 0 0 19:45 Wealdstone
Solihull Moors 0 0 19:45 Notts County
Southend United 0 0 19:45 Grimsby Town
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
Yeovil Town 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 19:45 Linfield
Carrick Rangers 0 0 19:45 Portadown
Crusaders 0 0 19:45 Coleraine
Glentoran 0 0 19:45 Cliftonville
Larne 0 0 19:45 Glenavon
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 19:45 Dungannon Swifts
Welsh Premier League
The New Saints FC 0 0 19:45 Bala Town FC
National League North
Chorley 0 0 19:45 Spennymoor Town
Guiseley 0 0 19:45 Brackley Town
York City 0 0 19:45 Darlington
National League South
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Braintree Town
St Albans 0 0 19:45 Oxford City
Southern Premier League South
Wimborne Town 0 0 19:30 Yate
Salisbury FC 0 0 19:45 Tiverton Town
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 19:45 Bamber Bridge
Buxton 0 0 19:45 Witton Albion
Matlock Town 0 0 19:45 Ashton Utd
Morpeth Town 0 0 19:45 Warrington Town
Stafford Rangers 0 0 19:45 Mickleover Sports
Isthmian League
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 19:45 Brightlingsea Regent
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
East Thurrock United 0 0 19:45 Worthing
Leatherhead 0 0 19:45 Lewes
Merstham 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Potters Bar Town 0 0 19:45 Hornchurch

©2022 Sky UK