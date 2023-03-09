Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2023

Wednesday 8th March

UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Agg:1 - 0
Home 8/11 100/30 Away 3/1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 AC Milan
Agg:0 - 1
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 100/30
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 19:45 Hearts
Home 1/8 8/1 Away 16/1
Hibernian 0 0 19:45 Rangers
Home 11/2 16/5 Away 1/2
Livingston 0 0 19:45 Dundee United
Home 7/5 21/10 Away 19/10
Women's Super League
Arsenal Women 0 0 19:15 Liverpool Women
Chelsea Women 0 0 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Women
National League South
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 15:30 AEK Athens

©2023 Sky UK