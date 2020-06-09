Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2020

Tuesday 8th September

UEFA Nations League
Armenia 2 0 17:00 Estonia FT
Georgia 1 1 17:00 North Macedonia FT
Belgium 2 1 19:45 Iceland
Cyprus 0 1 19:45 Azerbaijan
Denmark 0 0 19:45 England
France 2 1 19:45 Croatia
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Montenegro
San Marino 0 2 19:45 Liechtenstein
Sweden 0 1 19:45 Portugal
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Faroe Islands U21 1 2 14:00 Macedonia U21 FT
Belgium U21 4 1 15:00 Germany U21 FT
Latvia U21 1 1 15:00 Estonia U21 FT
Liechtenstein U21 0 0 16:00 Georgia U21
Luxembourg U21 0 0 16:00 Armenia U21
Lithuania U21 0 0 16:30 Scotland U21
Finland U21 0 0 17:00 Ukraine U21
Malta U21 0 0 17:00 Romania U21
Moldova U21 0 0 17:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
N Ireland U21 0 0 17:00 Denmark U21
Poland U21 0 0 17:00 Russia U21
Portugal U21 P P 17:30 Belarus U21
Postponed : Other
Sweden U21 3 0 17:30 Italy U21 FT
Israel U21 0 0 17:40 Kazakhstan U21
Albania U21 0 0 18:00 Andorra U21
Netherlands U21 2 0 19:00 Norway U21
Serbia U21 0 0 19:00 Bulgaria U21
Slovakia U21 0 0 19:15 Switzerland U21
Austria U21 1 2 19:30 England U21
EFL Trophy
Exeter City 3 2 17:30 Forest Green Rovers FT
Gillingham 2 1 17:30 Crawley Town FT
Hull City 1 2 17:30 Leicester City U21 FT
Southend United 1 3 17:30 West Ham United U21 FT
Mansfield Town 0 3 18:00 Manchester City U21 FT
Accrington Stanley 7 0 19:00 Leeds United U21
Bolton Wanderers 2 3 19:00 Crewe Alexandra
Leyton Orient 3 2 19:00 Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Lincoln City 1 1 19:00 Scunthorpe United
Milton Keynes Dons 3 1 19:00 Northampton Town
Newport County AFC 0 1 19:00 Cheltenham Town FT
Oxford United 2 1 19:00 Chelsea U21
Peterborough United 3 3 19:00 Burton Albion
Port Vale 0 0 19:00 Tranmere Rovers
Portsmouth 2 0 19:00 Colchester United FT
Sunderland 8 1 19:00 Aston Villa U21 FT
Swindon Town 2 3 19:00 West Bromwich Albion U21
Cambridge United 1 0 19:30 Fulham U21
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 19:30 Bradford City
Bristol Rovers 1 1 19:45 Walsall
Grimsby Town 1 0 19:45 Harrogate Town
Ipswich Town 1 1 19:45 Arsenal U21
Morecambe 1 0 19:45 Rochdale
Plymouth Argyle 1 1 19:45 Norwich City U21
Chinese Super League
Guangzhou R&F 3 1 11:00 Henan Jianye FT
Dalian Yifang 1 1 13:00 Jiangsu Suning FC FT

