Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2022

Thursday 8th September

UEFA Europa League
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 17:45 Union Saint-Gilloise
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 9/2
AEK Larnaca 0 0 17:45 Rennes
Home 18/5 14/5 Away 4/6
FC Zurich 0 0 17:45 Arsenal
Home 12/1 11/2 Away 1/5
Fenerbahce 0 0 17:45 Dynamo Kiev
Home 8/15 16/5 Away 17/4
HJK Helsinki 0 0 17:45 Real Betis
Home 15/2 17/4 Away 3/10
Ludogorets 0 0 17:45 Roma
Home 6/1 7/2 Away 2/5
Malmo FF 0 0 17:45 Braga
Home 21/10 12/5 Away 23/20
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 17:45 Bodo/Glimt
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 13/2
Crvena Zvezda 0 0 20:00 Monaco
Home 2/1 5/2 Away 23/20
Ferencvaros 0 0 20:00 Trabzonspor
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Lazio 0 0 20:00 Feyenoord
Home 10/11 11/4 Away 12/5
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad
Home 11/20 16/5 Away 19/4
Nantes 0 0 20:00 Olympiakos FC
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Omonia Nicosia 0 0 20:00 Sheriff Tiraspol (Mol)
Home 6/5 11/5 Away 9/4
SC Freiburg 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 7/1
Sturm Graz 0 0 20:00 FC Midtjylland
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 8/5
UEFA Europa Conference League
Anderlecht 0 0 17:45 Silkeborg
Austria Wien 0 0 17:45 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Ballkani 0 0 17:45 CFR Cluj-Napoca
Fiorentina 0 0 17:45 Rigas Futbola Skola
Hearts 0 0 17:45 Istanbul Buyuksehir
Nice 0 0 17:45 Cologne
Slovácko 0 0 17:45 Partizan Belgrade
Villarreal 0 0 17:45 Lech Poznan
Basel 0 0 20:00 Pyunik Yerevan
Dnipro-1 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar
FC Vaduz 0 0 20:00 Apollon Limassol
Molde 0 0 20:00 AA Gent
SK Slovan Bratislava 0 0 20:00 VMFD Zalgiris
Shamrock Rovers 0 0 20:00 Djurgardens IF
Sivasspor 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
West Ham United 0 0 20:00 FC Steaua Bucuresti
American MLS League
New York City FC 1 1 01:00 FC Cincinnati FT

©2022 Sky UK