Fleetwood vs Walsall: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

Conor McAleny could make his first Fleetwood appearance in League One for two months when they take on Walsall.

The forward picked up a hamstring problem during September's draw with Accrington but played the first half of the Checkatrade Trophy match against Bury in midweek and should at least make the bench.

Ryan Taylor (shoulder), James Wallace (hamstring) and Dean Marney (calf) also played a part in that game and come into contention. Fleetwood could, though, be without striker Ched Evans (ankle) and captain Craig Morgan (illness), who are both doubtful.

Long-term absentees Joe Edwards, Adam Chambers and Kory Roberts will once again be missing for Walsall. Edwards has returned to light training after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament against Blackburn in February but is still a few weeks away from a first-team comeback.

Saddlers captain Chambers (foot) and Roberts (broken leg) are also definitely sidelined, but Jack Fitzwater is available after playing 90 minutes in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Port Vale in midweek following a knock. Connor Johnson scored and was then sent off in that fixture but his ban does not apply in League One.

Opta stats

Fleetwood have won three of their last four league matches against Walsall (L1) after losing their first four against them.

Walsall won their first two league visits to Fleetwood but have since been defeated in their last two, losing 0-2 on the final day of last season.

Fleetwood have conceded in each of their eight League One home games this season (W3 D3 L2) - the only side without a clean sheet at home in the division.

Walsall have lost four of their last five league games, conceding 2+ goals on each occasion, although they did win one of these contests 3-2 (v Wycombe).

Fleetwood's Ashley Hunter has been directly involved in 12 goals in League One this season (3 goals, 9 assists); only Lyle Taylor has had a hand in more in the division (13).

Prutton's prediction

Fleetwood and Walsall find themselves buried in mid-table heading into the weekend after a somewhat mixed start to the season.

Both started well but have tailed off a little since the end of September. Victory for either would be a huge boost and help move them back in the right direction, and I am backing Joey Barton's side to claim three points.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)