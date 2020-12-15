Fulham vs Brighton preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Fulham vs Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Fulham manager Scott Parker will have striker Aleksandar Mitrovic available for their Premier League match against Brighton on Wednesday.
The Serbian forward missed the Cottagers' hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday after turning his ankle in training, but he has been involved for the last two days and the manager said he is fit for the upcoming match.
Kenny Tete returned from injury to feature for the under-23s on Monday, with Terence Kongolo a week behind, and both are expected to play for the underage team again next week, although they are some way off first-team returns.
Brighton boss Graham Potter could have Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster available again.
Lamptey and Webster took part in training on Monday after missing their side's 3-0 defeat at Leicester, with Potter remaining hopeful over the duo's inclusion on Wednesday.
Lallana also took part in training on Monday after going off injured against Liverpool on November 28, and could be involved in the matchday squad.
How to follow
Follow Fulham vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
Scott Parker's problem-solving skills are going to make him very employable in the long-term.
With some clever tweaks, Parker has taken Fulham from relegation favourites to a team that more than matched Liverpool on Sunday.
Despite his inexperience, he has quickly built a Fulham side to be feared of in the Premier League, shrewdly working out positions where they needed strengthening and playing players in a system that suits their style. That counter-attacking, yet robust, tactic of play completely bamboozled Liverpool for 45 minutes. That was top-six level football and they have not received anywhere near enough praise for it - all I have heard is about Liverpool's underperformance.
Parker's call to play a back five has made them more stable defensively and in midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa they might just have one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. The £30m man went on loan to Villarreal last season but Parker has worked wonders to get him fit, interested and firing. His bursts through midfield are impossible to stop at times and only Adama Traore has attempted more dribbles than him this season, while without the ball he ranks second in the Premier League for possession won (87) - only Allan (100) has won the ball back more for his team.
With Anguissa at the forefront, a repeat performance by Fulham to the Liverpool one in terms of their intensity and clever movement in the final third could leave flaky Brighton, who have won just five games in 2020, seeing stars.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review podcast
Arsenal are officially in crisis, but at least the merch looks good!
Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal lost again at the Emirates, meaning their current points tally has them on track to finish 15th this season (05:27). How low does it have to go for Mikel Arteta to face the sack?
The panel also discuss Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Fulham on Super Sunday (18:30), and why the injury to Diogo Jota could have big ramifications for Jurgen Klopp's side.
In the Regional Review, we talk all things Newcastle with Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie - takeover talk is on the menu again, as well as Steve Bruce's intentions for the January window (32:23).
And in part four, we discuss a turgid Manchester derby (45:30) which brought more questions than answers, including: should players really be hugging and smiling after serving up such a dour performance?
Opta stats
- Fulham have won just one of their last seven league meetings with Brighton (D1 L5), though it did come in their last such meeting, a 4-2 win at Craven Cottage in January 2019.
- Brighton have scored at least twice in each of their last seven meetings in all competitions with Fulham (W5 D1 L1), having done so just once in their previous eight against the Cottagers.
- The away side has taken a 2-0 lead in both previous Premier League meetings between Fulham and Brighton but have failed to win both times - Brighton came back to draw 2-2 at home in September 2018, while Fulham won 4-2 at Craven Cottage in January 2019.
- No team has played more Premier League games on a Wednesday without ever winning than Brighton, with the Seagulls drawing four and losing four of their eight such games.
- Brighton have won just two of their opening 12 games in the Premier League this season (D4 L6), their joint-fewest at this stage of a top-flight campaign in the club's history (also two in 1979-80 and 1980-81).
- Only their opponents Brighton (5) have conceded more penalty goals than Fulham in the Premier League this season (4), with their last two goals conceded coming from penalties. The Cottagers have never conceded a penalty goal in three consecutive Premier League games.
- Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in each of his two Premier League appearances against Brighton, netting three goals. The only player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Fulham against a single opponent is Clint Dempsey vs Bolton between April 2011 and April 2012.
- Bobby De Cordova-Reid has scored in his last three home Premier League games, the first Fulham player to do that since Dimitar Berbatov in April 2013; no Cottagers player has ever netted in four consecutive home Premier League games, while the last Fulham player to score in four home league appearances in a row was Ross McCormack in April 2015.