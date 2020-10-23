Fulham vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday; Kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Fulham manager Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to contend with as his side look to build on their first point of the season when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.

However, the Fulham boss would not be drawn into a timescale for the return of new signing Joachim Andersen, who sustained damage to his ankle ligaments just days after the Dane signed for the west London side on loan from Lyon.

Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo and Josh Onomah will remain sidelined, with the latter expected to remain absent for a long time after being left out of Parker's 25-man Premier League squad. Harrison Reed has returned to training this week, although is not expected to feature at the weekend.

Crystal Palace will be without Jack Butland and Jordan Ayew.

Both men are currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, while Gary Cahill is also out with an injury picked up against Brighton last week.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is set for a long spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury and will not return until 2021 while James McCarthy's hamstring problem is still a few weeks away from healing.

How to follow

Follow Fulham vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel one hour after the final whistle.

Tough one this. Many will be putting their faith in Palace, who are reliable travellers - they have recorded four more away wins in the last three seasons than Arsenal for example. However, Fulham looked quite bright and bubbly going forward at Sheffield United with their new recruits.

Ademola Lookman grabbed the headlines but the influence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an advanced role is certainly an area of interest for those picking their Fantasy Football teams over the next few weeks or dabbling in the goalscorer markets.

This game has tied me in knots. In times of confusion with an outright prediction, go for the biggest price. In this case, it's the draw.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Ruben Loftus-Cheek to score first at 9/1 with Sky Bet

Opta stats

Fulham and Crystal Palace last met in the Premier League in 2018-19, with Palace winning both matches 2-0.

Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive league matches against Fulham for the first time since October 1930.

Fulham - who are on a record run of 11 consecutive top-flight London derby defeats - have lost 20 of their last 23 London derbies in the Premier League (W2 D1). However, two of the three occasions they've avoided defeat in that run have been against Crystal Palace.

Fulham picked up their first draw in 24 Premier League games last time out at Sheffield United (W5 L18), taking the lead for the first time this season courtesy of Ademola Lookman's strike.

Fulham have lost their last three home Premier League games by a 3+ goal margin, scoring none and conceding 10 goals. No team in top-flight history has ever lost four consecutive home matches by a margin of at least three goals.

Crystal Palace have kept just two clean sheets in their last 28 Premier League London derbies - however, both of these came in victories against Fulham in the 2018-19 season.

