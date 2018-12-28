Fulham vs Huddersfield preview: Premier League bottom two clash at Craven Cottage

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri will be hoping to guide his side further away from the foot of the table against Huddersfield

The Premier League's bottom two clubs - Fulham and Huddersfield - go head to head on Saturday as they look to pull away from the relegation places.

A 1-1 draw with Wolves on Boxing Day lifted Fulham off the foot of the table, while Huddersfield were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford to drop to 20th place.

Three points for either side at Craven Cottage could lift them into 18th, and Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed Ryan Sessegnon is challenging Andre Schurrle for a spot in the side.

1:07 Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri says his side need to pick up three points when they play bottom of the table Huddersfield on Saturday Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri says his side need to pick up three points when they play bottom of the table Huddersfield on Saturday

"It's important that the coach has the choice to change some players and give a chance to everybody," Ranieri said.

"It's not a shame, but it's important for me to choose. Maybe we can choose at the beginning Sessegnon and then Schurrle and the rest of the team is the same. Both players impress me as Schurrle is experienced and Sessegnon is fresh."

Meanwhile, Huddersfield manager David Wagner says only his players can get the club out of their current predicament.

"Obviously if you concede six defeats in a row and you have performed on a very good level, it is not the best period," he said.

"On the other hand, the fixtures come thick and fast and this is what we are looking forward to.

1:42 A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Everton's trip to Brighton, Watford v Newcastle and Liverpool v Arsenal A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Everton's trip to Brighton, Watford v Newcastle and Liverpool v Arsenal

"The only one who can turn it is us. No one will give us any presents. In football and in life, you have to work for it.

"We're in a very busy period and we're the only ones who can improve our situation."

Team news

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is the only absentee for Fulham as he recovers from an ankle injury but he could return in time to face Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Ranieri, otherwise, has a fully-fit squad from which to select from for the relegation showdown at Craven Cottage.

2:58 Highlights from Man Utd's 3-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Man Utd's 3-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League

As for the visitors, Wagner has no new injury worries to contend with.

However, the Terriers remain without long-term absentees Aaron Mooy, Tommy Smith and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Opta stats

Fulham have yet to lose a top-flight home game against Huddersfield (W2 D1), although this is the first such meeting since April 1952.

Fulham have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against Huddersfield, winning five and drawing four.

Fulham and Huddersfield were the bottom two when they met back in October - this will be the first Premier League fixture to be played twice in the same season with both sides occupying the bottom two spaces since Wolves vs West Ham in 2010-11.

1:07 Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri says his side need to pick up three points when they play bottom of the table Huddersfield on Saturday Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri says his side need to pick up three points when they play bottom of the table Huddersfield on Saturday

Fulham have failed to score in more Premier League games this season (9) and kept fewer clean sheets (1) than any other side in the competition.

Huddersfield have lost all six of their Premier League games in December this year - the only side to lose seven games in a single calendar month in the competition were Leicester in April 2001 (W0 D0 L7).

After scoring in four of his first six Premier League games for Fulham (5 goals in total), Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in just one of his last 13, failing to net in his last six.

2:59 Highlights from Fulham's 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League Highlights from Fulham's 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Merson's prediction

I thought Fulham did really well against Wolves. I have watched them a few times recently and I think they are getting better. They deserved to win against Wolves and against Newcastle. I don't see how Huddersfield will live with Aleksandar Mitrovic - he was on fire against Wolves, but just couldn't score. This is a must-win game for both of these. To come away from this with a draw is no good for either side. This will be a really good game.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)