Fulham vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Team news

Fulham will be without midfielder Harry Arter after he was sent off in the draw at Cardiff, so Stefan Johansen could come into the starting XI. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score for the eighth successive game for club and country.

Unbeaten West Bromwich Albion will make a decision on Kieran Gibbs (groin) following his return to training. Boss Slaven Bilic may bring in Kenneth Zohore up front for Charlie Austin, who is yet to score in the league. But Bilic says it is still too early for Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi, who has not played since his ankle operation after the African Cup of Nations.

Recent form

Fulham's winning start to life back in the second tier has come to an end in recent weeks, with the Whites last tasting victory on 21 August, when they beat Millwall at Craven Cottage. Scott Parker's side lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest three days later, before crashing out of the Carabao Cup against Southampton. Prior to the first international break, they drew 1-1 with Cardiff.

Though they've won three and drawn three, the Baggies' unbeaten start has them sitting fourth in the Championship ahead of kick-off. Last time out, they beat Blackburn 3-2 at The Hawthorns, after successive 1-1 draws with Derby and Reading.

The managers

Fulham boss Scott Parker: "Overall, after six games, we're pleased with the way it's gone. Last year, we were used to losing games and it became a bit of a habit, but now we're in a league where we're expected to do something. I'm happy with the way we've started.

"I'm fully aware of West Brom's quality, they're a very good side who will certainly be up there. We've prepared like we do for every game, as we realise the challenge ahead. They've been in this division for two years now, so have come to grips with it. They have some very good players, experience players, so we're looking forward to it. I expect it's going to be a very good game."

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic: "It is the most difficult game but it is not like so far we have not played good teams yet. We have played against some top teams like Derby away and Forest away. What makes the Championship a big and interesting league is it is pretty much even and every game is a massive test for you, so I don't see it any different.

"We can talk about Fulham, that last year they were in the Premier League, but they are not cruising. For them it is also a big test for the players. On paper they are definitely one of the favourites to go up. Big club. We are playing on their ground and it is going to be a massive test for us."

Talking point - Should Parker be getting more out of Fulham?

On paper, Fulham have one of the best attacks ever seen in the Championship. Mitrovic would still walk into a No 9 role at a fair few Premier League clubs, Anthony Knockaert and Tom Cairney were the best players in the league last time they featured in a full campaign at this level and Ivan Cavaleiro was also a star performer for Wolves who more than held his own when called upon in the Premier League.

Having blown Millwall away a few weeks ago, it looked as though they had the capacity to romp this league, but have since stumbled to a 2-1 home defeat against Nottingham Forest and a 1-1 draw at an under-performing Cardiff. They have the capability to put a few goals past any side but there has been some suggestion that under Scott Parker they can be too predictable.

Opta stats

Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven league games against West Brom (W3 D4 L0), although this is their first meeting since February 2014 in the Premier League.

West Brom are winless in each of their last 15 league trips to Fulham (W0 D6 L9) since winning 2-1 in October 1967.

Fulham have put together 126 sequences of 10 or more passes in open play this season - 47 more than any other Championship team.

West Bromwich Albion have won the most points from losing positions in the Championship this season (11). The Baggies have gone behind in five of their six games and lost none (W3 D2 L0).

The two teams to complete the most successful passes in the opposition half this season are Fulham (1,347) and West Brom (1,308).

Grady Diangana's three Championship goals this season have been worth five points for West Brom - no player has won more points for their team in the division this season.

Prutton's prediction

Two of the best attacking units in the division meet at Craven Cottage! Both sides will have their sights set on automatic promotion and will approach every game this season with the intention to win.

Neither has had the most consistent start, which is to be expected after a relegation for one and a change of manager for the other. I fancy goals, but I can't split the pair.

