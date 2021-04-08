Fulham vs Wolves LIVE!

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL!Welcome one and all to west London, as Fulham host Wolves in the first Premier League game of the weekend.On paper, it isn't the biggest, the grandest, the most illustrious game to divert you away from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on ITV 2, but there is plenty to ponder at Craven Cottage.Fulham are only three points from Premier League safety, having been in the bottom three throughout 2021 to date, but three defeats on the spin has halted their hopes of avoiding relegation even behind a wobbly Newcastle side in 17th.Wolves, meanwhile, have been patchy at best, were beaten by West Ham on home soil last week and would need to win all eight of their remaining games to match their points tally from last season. Safety is all-but assured, but momentum is still on the wane.