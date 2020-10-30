Hearts vs Hibernian preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and analysis ahead of Hearts vs Hibernian in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday; Kick-off 5pm.

Team news

Hearts hope to have Josh Ginnelly fit for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian after the on-loan Preston winger went off early on against Arbroath last weekend.

Fellow wide players Elliott Frear and Jordan Roberts are expected to shake off knocks. Steven Naismith and Peter Haring are available but have been used sparingly so far this season amid injury issues, while Christophe Berra (Achilles) and Loic Damour (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Image: Hibernian are third in the Scottish Premiership and unbeaten in three games

Hibernian boss Jack Ross is keeping his selection cards close to his chest ahead of the rearranged clash. The Hibs boss would only reveal that a couple of players will drop out of his squad and will be replaced.

The winner of this tie will face either Celtic or Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

How to follow

Sky Sports pundits tip Hibs for victory

Sky Sports' Andy Walker told The Scottish Football Podcast: "Hibs will have to be regarded as favourites. They're playing well, they're hovering around the top three or four in the Scottish Premiership, Jack Ross has made some good signings and he's got them playing good football.

"But then you look across the road at Hearts and yes, they are a Scottish Championship side but look at the experience they've got with the likes of Craig Gordon and Andy Halliday. Hearts have a really strong squad and I'm sure they'll skate in the Scottish Championship, I don't think anyone will challenge them there, but I've got to have Hibs as favourites. They're playing at a higher level and I fancy them to get to a final."

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd told The Scottish Football Podcast: "Hibs are unbeaten in six and in good form. The football we've watched them play at the start of this season isn't the free-flowing football that we've seen, creating loads of chances, but they're finding ways to win and they're going to need that against Hearts because the experience that they've got, it'll be a tough game for Hibs but I do fancy them.

"They are, rightly so, favourites going into the game. They're a league above and Hearts have managed to keep some players and added a few, but every Hibs fan will be looking at it and thinking 'we're playing the weakest team out of the four'.

"But we've seen it before in an Edinburgh derby - anything can happen."

Jack Ross says Hibernian are hugely motivated to beat local rivals Hearts and claim a place in the Scottish Cup final.

The semi-finals have been delayed from last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there will be no European place for the winners for the first time since 1960.

"I have certainly not sensed any less excitement or determination about the players and staff this week," said Ross. "So, going from the experience of being involved on a day-to day basis in the lead-up to a semi final, I would say no.

"I can understand why people believe that to be the case. But, for us certainly, the opportunity to reach a final and to potentially win a cup, it has not been devalued at all in terms of the timing of the matches and the timing of the final, should we reach it."

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon was part of that cup-winning side in 2016 - and he thinks Hearts will provide a tough test, even though they are currently in the Championship, while Hibs are third in the top flight.

Hanlon said: "I think it's going to be a massive test. They are a squad that has got good players in it and they have started their season well, so it is going to be a difficult game.

"But on the flip side, we have started the season great, we have got a number of games under our belt now that we have performed well in.

"It's an Edinburgh derby and that in itself makes it a massive game but, on top of that, being a semi-final of the national cup, it is a huge game.

"It is a big disappointment that there won't be any fans in the stadium but it is a massive match for both clubs and the city, and we want to come out on top."

The league may have been called early, but bizarrely, the Scottish Cup has the chance to conclude and I'm convinced the sense of injustice felt over the summer months will be used by manager Robbie Neilson when he takes his squad to Glasgow on Saturday.

He has a good level of experience to call upon in goalkeeper Craig Gordon, goalscorer Liam Boyce and Scotland international Steven Naismith. It's a squad that looks by far and away the strongest in the Championship and with two league wins out of two already over Dundee and Arbroath, it's been a positive start.

However, they are up against a Hibs side who have also made a marvellous start to their season, sitting in third place in the Scottish Premiership and boasting of international players of their own.

Given that Hibs have already played a quarter of the season, they should be well tuned to a demanding fixture whereas Hearts are still finding their feet after a couple of cup ties to add to their two league games. I think it will make all the difference.

Walker predicts: Hearts 1-3 Hibs