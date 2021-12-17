Hibernian vs Celtic: Scottish League Cup final preview, team news

Team news and manager quotes ahead Sunday’s League Cup final at Hampden Park between Hibernian and Celtic.

Team news

Hibernian duo Kevin Nisbet and Chris Cadden went off carrying knocks during Tuesday's victory over Dundee and are being assessed before Sunday.

There are no other new injury concerns other than Kyle Magennis who is still unavailable. Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie and Daniel Mackay are longer-term absentees.

Ange Postecoglou will give his injured Celtic players more time in their bid to make Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park.

Portuguese winger Jota has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury and the Hoops boss had previously said Swiss striker Albian Ajeti, also suffering with a hamstring problem, would probably not be back before the winter break while Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis had a clean-up operation of his knee.

Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring), James Forrest and Mikey Johnston (both knocks) also missed the midweek cinch Premiership win at Ross County and Postecoglou will give them every chance to make the showpiece occasion.

What the managers say...

David Gray will be in charge of Hibernian once again on Sunday following the recent sacking of Jack Ross.

He told Hibs TV: "I'm proud to work for Hibernian Football Club; that's the most important thing. This isn't about me, Eddie or anyone else, it's all about preparing the players to make sure they can play to the best of their ability.

"We have to make sure they're ready for the cup final, which our attentions are fully on.

"It'll be a very difficult game; we saw that when we played against them at Easter Road.

"In the first 45 minutes it was a very difficult evening but the positives we can take from that was how we played in the second half because the reaction was very good.

"Ultimately we need to look at ourselves and the performance level we can achieve.

"If you look at the semi-final for example, you can take confidence from how we played then. If we play to our best, then we're more than a match for anybody. If we do that then we can definitely win the cup."

Celtic boss Postecoglou said: "I'm looking forward to it. I enjoyed the semi-final, the trip to Hampden and everything that entails, so it should be a special day.

"It's an opportunity for this club to win a trophy and get some silverware, and particularly after last year, it's something we want to get back to doing as a football club and this is our first opportunity. So hopefully we'll give a good account of ourselves and take it.

"I'm sure it will be a great occasion, the atmosphere will be sensational and, ultimately, it will be about us preparing well and giving the best of ourselves as we can on the day and hopefully that proves successful.

"It's always a balancing act with these things because the reality of it is - it's a big game and you can't ignore that fact."

