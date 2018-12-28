Hibernian vs Hearts preview: Edinburgh derby live on Sky Sports

Hearts and Hibernian will face each other in the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Hibernian and Hearts will meet for the second time this season when they go head to head in the Edinburgh derby on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Trouble flared when the two sides drew 0-0 at Tynecastle in October, with Hibs boss Neil Lennon struck by a coin thrown from the crowd while Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was also floored by a supporter, he claimed punched him in the face.

Precautions are being taken for Saturday's game at Easter Road and Hearts manager Craig Levein is looking forward to the derby.

"This is a fixture that I love and I'm really looking forward to it. I can feel it and I can see it in the players that they're starting to get their mojo back and believe a little bit again," he said.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was struck by an object from the crowd in October's reverse fixture

"Confidence is the thing that, as a manager, if you could bottle it, then it would be the most important thing."

Both teams will have a number of players out of action but despite a lack of available players, Lennon says his side are performing well.

"We're down to the bare bones," he said. "But we've been running on fumes in terms of the squad for weeks anyway and the lads are playing well. They've looked more like themselves.

"They are due a break and that will come at the right time but right now we're just focused on winning the derby."

Team news

Hearts are without Arnaud Djoum (thigh), Peter Haring (groin), Jimmy Dunne (ankle), Clevid Dikamona (quad), and John Souttar (hip) as well as Uche Ikpeazu (foot).

Harry Cochrane and Craig Wighton (both ankle) have missed the last two games through knocks and remain doubtful for the derby.

Three of Hibernian's first-team players have gone to the Asian Cup with Australia - Mark Milligan, Martin Boyle and Jamie MacLaren - while Lewis Stevenson (hamstring) and Ryan Porteous (knee) are doubtful.

Goalkeepers Ross Laidlaw (hamstring) and Ofir Marciano (knee) will also miss out, leaving Lennon with Liverpool loanee Adam Bogdan as his only fit first-team stopper.

Marvin Bartley (knee), Thomas Agyepong (thigh) and Miquel Nelom are also expected to miss out through injury, and Harry Mavrias has left the club.

Opta stats

Hibernian have won three of their last four home games against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership (L1), as many as their previous 17 combined in the competition (W3 D10 L4).

Hearts have failed to score in four of their last five league games against Hibs (W1 D2 L2), netting only in their 2-1 win in May last season.

Hibernian are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games (W2 D4), though the last three have all ended level.

After winning their first three away league games this season, Hearts have won just one of their last seven on the road (D1 L5).

Hearts have scored more headed goals than any other Scottish Premiership side this season (10).