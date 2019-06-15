Women's World Cup: Netherlands reach last 16 with Cameroon win

Vivianne Miedema scored twice to become Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer

Vivianne Miedema scored twice to become Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer as her side beat Cameroon 3-1 to reach the last 16 at the Women's World Cup.

Cameroon, playing the Netherlands for the first time in a competitive match, adopted a cautious approach at Stade du Hainaut, with five players in the back line and four in front of them for the majority of the game.

The tactics worked until a sweeping Dutch move in which Shanice van de Sanden's inch-perfect cross found Arsenal forward Miedema, who powered home a thumping header in the 41st minute.

Cameroon responded almost immediately as winger Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene timed her run perfectly to latch on to a long ball before beating goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal for an easy finish.

Netherlands, who beat New Zealand in their opening match, were back on the front foot in the second half after a cleverly-worked free kick allowed centre-back Dominique Bloodworth to score her first international goal from close range.

Cameroon substitute Henriette Akaba came close to an equaliser in the closing stages before Miedema scored her second goal to put the result beyond doubt.

It was Miedema's 60th goal for the Netherlands as she overtook former striker Manon Melis to become their all-time top scorer.

"It is something special, something I'm only going to live once and it's a special experience for me," the 22-year-old Miedema said.

"It's a World Cup - you score a goal, so I think you can cheer and be a little crazy about it."