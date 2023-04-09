Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!

Eleven Championship matches live across Sky Sports today - find out how to watch hereKick Off 12.30pm: Huddersfield vs Blackburn - Live on Sky SportsLIVE Championship table | Free Championship highlightsGet Sky Sports | Bet with Sky Bet | Get a NOW Sky Sports Day Pass to watch the gameChampionship fixtures (All 3pm KO unless stated)Birmingham vs StokeCardiff vs SunderlandCoventry vs WatfordHull vs MillwallLuton vs BlackpoolNorwich vs RotherhamPreston vs ReadingWest Brom vs QPRWigan vs SwanseaBristol City vs Middlesbrough (5.30pm)Burnley vs Sheff Utd (8pm)