Huddersfield vs Cardiff preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Karlan Grant could return for Huddersfield

Huddersfield face Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant is hoping to return to contention. Grant missed the Terriers' first home win of the year against QPR on Saturday due to a knock, but has returned to full training.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard is also back in full training following his long-term knee problem and could return to the squad. Jonas Lossl, back at the club on loan from Everton, is likely to resume in goal as Kamil Grabara recovers from a serious head injury.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has reported no new injuries following Saturday's win at Luton and is expected to choose from an unchanged squad. Albert Adomah, a Deadline Day loan signing from Nottingham Forest, made his Bluebirds debut at the weekend and should continue.

Fellow recent recruits Brad Smith and Dion Sanderson are hoping to feature for the first time, but may need longer to build up their match fitness. Midfielder Joe Ralls (glute) is still out as Cardiff bid to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches.

Recent form

Huddersfield have started February in mixed fashion, with a 2-0 win over QPR following a narrow 3-2 defeat to Fulham a week earlier.

Cardiff's tendency to draw games is keeping them out of the top six at present. They beat Luton 1-0 last time out, but have drawn three of their last five in the Championship.

Latest highlights

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and QPR. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and QPR.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Cardiff City. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Cardiff City.

Opta stats

Huddersfield have won none of their last 11 league matches against Cardiff City (D4 L7) since a 1-0 win in January 2003.

Three of the last five league meetings between Huddersfield and Cardiff at the John Smith's Stadium have ended goalless.

Huddersfield have scored exactly two goals in their last three league games (W2 L1). They haven't scored 2+ goals in more consecutively since February 2017 (5).

Cardiff have lost just one of their last 10 league games (W3 D6) and are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since March 2018.

Cardiff's Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight league appearances against Huddersfield (5 goals, 1 assist).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)