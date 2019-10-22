Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield face Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday. Coverage gets under way live on Sky Sports Football at 7.30pm; Kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is hoping to boast a fully-fit squad. The Terriers drew at home to Blackburn on Saturday to stretch their unbeaten run to four games and they can leapfrog their visitors with victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Terence Kongolo (calf), Herbert Bockhorn (hamstring) and Collin Quaner (hip) all missed the weekend game but could play some part against Boro. Midfielder Juninho Bacuna will be pushing for a start having scored off the bench in Huddersfield's last three fixtures.

Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough have taken just one point from their last five outings and will be keen to end that run in West Yorkshire. The former England international is still unable to call on the services of captain George Friend (knee) after he underwent surgery earlier in the season.

Striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring) is also sidelined while there are doubts over the fitness of Hayden Coulson (knee). Middlesbrough remain winless on the road so far this season, having taken just two points on their travels.

Recent form

Following what seemed like a never-ending saga of defeats for Huddersfield, Danny Cowley's appointment seems to have finally steadied the ship. He got off to a losing start against Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom, before a 1-1 draw with Millwall at the John Smith's Stadium. A 1-0 win over Stoke preceded a 3-0 win at home to Hull, before a 2-2 draw with Blackburn on Saturday.

Uncharacteristically, Middlesbrough continue to struggle. They are without a league win since the 1-0 victory over Reading on September 14, in which time they've been beaten by Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and, most recently, West Brom. Worryingly, Boro have scored just four goals in their last six games.

Huddsf'ld vs M'boro Live on

Talking point: Mixed fortunes at the John Smith's

Huddersfield may be a point worse off than Middlesbrough in the Championship table, but there is no doubt who will be the more confident side heading into Wednesday night's clash. The Terriers have seven points from their last three games under Danny Cowley, while Boro have just a point from their last five games.

Woodgate was promoted to the top job to improve their style of play, but he has barely done that thus far and if they continue to lose games then patience will surely run out sooner or later. They simply cannot afford to be relegated.

Opta stats

Huddersfield Town have lost 11 of their last 14 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D2 L11).

Middlesbrough have won their last four Championship games against Huddersfield, scoring nine times and conceding just one.

Huddersfield Town are looking to win consecutive home league matches for the first time since November 2017, when they registered wins over Man Utd and West Brom in the top-flight.

Middlesbrough haven't failed to win any of their first six away league matches of a season since the 2010-11 campaign.

Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has been involved in five goals in his last eight league appearances at the John Smith's Stadium (4 goals, 1 assist).

Britt Assombalonga has been involved in half of Middlesbrough's six away goals in the Championship this season (2 goals, 1 assist).

Prutton's prediction

Huddersfield are back in the relegation zone but that won't worry Danny Cowley too much as he continues to make his mark on the team.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, could easily end the midweek round of games in the relegation zone. The club will be desperate to give Jonathan Woodgate time but they need to improve quickly. I can't see them getting anything on Wednesday, though.

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)